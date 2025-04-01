Yuki Tsunoda hopes he remains friends with Liam Lawson after replacing the Kiwi in the Red Bull seat just two races into the Formula One season.
The Japanese driver was promoted ahead of Lawson for his home grand prix in Tokyo this week after the New Zealander failed to perform in the opening two races in Melbourne and Shanghai.
Tsunoda, who joins four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull set-up, says he has yet to talk to Lawson and hopes their friendship isn’t damaged.
Tsunoda and Lawson were part of the Red Bull Junior Team and raced against each other in the 2019 Formula Three season and were teammates in the 2020 Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand.
“We didn’t talk yet [me and Lawson]. I’m sure we’re going to be around anyway in Tokyo with the events so let’s see how it goes,” Tsunoda told BBC Sport.