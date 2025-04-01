“Hopefully as a friendship, we won’t make anything ruined or get damaged.

“I think I’ve felt it a little bit in the first half of the season this year, so probably we don’t have the friendship we used to have from when we were fighting in junior categories, but I think that’s natural, fighting for the seat and everything.

“I know he is a funny guy and I know how to make our relationship good but let’s see how it goes, it’s not easy.”

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Brazil Grand Prix. Photo / Red Bull

Tsunoda has also yet to speak to Verstappen who sits second on the drivers standings, eight points back from Lando Norris.

“I mentioned in the past quite a while ago but he’s a bit different from how he behaves in the car and outside of the car,” said Tsunoda.

“I’m not really worrying about the relationship we’re going to have in both sides. I know what I want to do and probably how he drives and how he thinks.”

Tsunoda said he is aiming for anything inside the top 10 this Sunday.

“Obviously I want to say points or a podium or whatever,” Tsunoda told the BBC.

“But at the same time, realistically, you think about jumping into the new car straight away with limited sessions, that’s pretty tough.

“I think what I can say for now is if I can score points - top 10 - I’ll be happy.”