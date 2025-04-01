Advertisement
Formula One: Yuki Tsunoda hopeful friendship with Liam Lawson not damaged after Red Bull switch

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Formula One journalist Chris Medland speaks to Mike Hosking about Red Bull’s handling of Liam Lawson. Video / Newstalk ZB

Yuki Tsunoda hopes he remains friends with Liam Lawson after replacing the Kiwi in the Red Bull seat just two races into the Formula One season.

The Japanese driver was promoted ahead of Lawson for his home grand prix in Tokyo this week after the New Zealander failed to perform in the opening two races in Melbourne and Shanghai.

Tsunoda, who joins four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull set-up, says he has yet to talk to Lawson and hopes their friendship isn’t damaged.

Tsunoda and Lawson were part of the Red Bull Junior Team and raced against each other in the 2019 Formula Three season and were teammates in the 2020 Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand.

“We didn’t talk yet [me and Lawson]. I’m sure we’re going to be around anyway in Tokyo with the events so let’s see how it goes,” Tsunoda told BBC Sport.

“Hopefully as a friendship, we won’t make anything ruined or get damaged.

“I think I’ve felt it a little bit in the first half of the season this year, so probably we don’t have the friendship we used to have from when we were fighting in junior categories, but I think that’s natural, fighting for the seat and everything.

“I know he is a funny guy and I know how to make our relationship good but let’s see how it goes, it’s not easy.”

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Brazil Grand Prix. Photo / Red Bull
Tsunoda has also yet to speak to Verstappen who sits second on the drivers standings, eight points back from Lando Norris.

“I mentioned in the past quite a while ago but he’s a bit different from how he behaves in the car and outside of the car,” said Tsunoda.

“I’m not really worrying about the relationship we’re going to have in both sides. I know what I want to do and probably how he drives and how he thinks.”

Tsunoda said he is aiming for anything inside the top 10 this Sunday.

“Obviously I want to say points or a podium or whatever,” Tsunoda told the BBC.

“But at the same time, realistically, you think about jumping into the new car straight away with limited sessions, that’s pretty tough.

“I think what I can say for now is if I can score points - top 10 - I’ll be happy.”

