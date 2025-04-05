Advertisement
Lotto: Are you a winner? Lotto numbers for $8m Powerball draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Tonight’s Lotto Powerball jackpot is $8 million - are you set to be this week’s winner?

The winning numbers will be announced at 8pm tonight.

Eight lucky Lotto players are each more than $25,000 better off after Wednesday night’s live draw.

The players, who each picked up $25,678, bought their tickets at Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, New World Howick, Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart, Rotorua’s Lucky Lotto Shop and online via MyLotto in Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Dunedin.

Two players from Auckland and Ōhope shared the $1m Lotto First Division prize in last Saturday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Ōhope Beach in Ōhope and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Save

