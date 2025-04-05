Tonight’s Lotto Powerball jackpot is $8 million - are you set to be this week’s winner?
The winning numbers will be announced at 8pm tonight.
Eight lucky Lotto players are each more than $25,000 better off after Wednesday night’s live draw.
The players, who each picked up $25,678, bought their tickets at Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, New World Howick, Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart, Rotorua’s Lucky Lotto Shop and online via MyLotto in Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Dunedin.
Two players from Auckland and Ōhope shared the $1m Lotto First Division prize in last Saturday night’s draw.