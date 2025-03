Two players from Auckland and Ōhope, pictured, shared the $1 million prize.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two players from Auckland and Ōhope, pictured, shared the $1 million prize.

A winning Lotto ticket worth $500,000 has been sold at a Bay of Plenty beachside community.

Two players from Auckland and Ōhope shared the $1 million prize with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Ōhope Beach in Ōhope and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6m.