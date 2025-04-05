Judge Philip Crayton jailed the 21-year-old and declined to order any reparation as Roberts had no means to pay.

‘Scared for his life’

It was August 7, and the NZ Post courier driver had spent his morning working in Huntly, dropping off parcels and regularly stopping to reorganise packages for the next part of his route.

About midday, he stopped at the intersection of Harris and Taniwharau streets, leaving his keys in the ignition while he went into the back of his van.

As he arranged his parcels, he spoke to a friend through his AirPods. It was then that Roberts and a co-offender arrived.

Jessie Roberts was sentenced in Hamilton District Court.

Roberts, armed with a screwdriver 20cm in length, got into the back of the van with the victim while his co-offender got in the driver’s seat and took control of the vehicle.

He did a U-turn, heading south on Harris St as Roberts closed up the van and put his hand on the victim’s neck, holding the screwdriver nearby.

Roberts demanded he empty his pockets and throw his AirPod and iPhone out of the van.

The victim handed over his wallet.

As he looked through it, Roberts asked, “Where is the money?” He repeatedly asked if the victim had anything else and questioned what was in the parcels.

The co-offender then took a right on to Waikokowai Rd, Renown, and pulled over just before the bridge.

Roberts told the victim to get out of the van before grabbing him from behind in a chokehold.

Shortly after, a brown sedan arrived with two men inside.

Roberts let go of the victim and ordered him to take off his shoes and then to get back into the van.

Once inside, Roberts told the victim to take his clothes off. As that was happening, the group transferred between 30 and 40 parcels into the sedan and then fled.

The victim, and the van, were left about 9km from where he was taken.

He got dressed and flagged down a motorist who called the police.

While he was not injured, he was “scared for his life” throughout the ordeal.

Roberts was arrested on August 30 and found with items taken from the parcels in the robbery.

In court for sentencing, Roberts had already accepted a sentence indication given by Judge Philip Crayton, leaving only credit for mitigating factors to decide.

His youth and background, or upbringing, were two areas the judge focused on.

He noted Roberts went into state care at age 4 and was frequently moved around between whānau, and witnessed family violence.

Roberts began using cannabis and alcohol from 13, before trying meth, and joining the Black Power gang at 16.

Judge Crayton noted it didn’t seem as though Roberts was going to give up on the gang any time soon.

“It does not appear that there’s any desire or intention to level the gang life.

“Your history suggests not only involvement in criminal gangs but also addiction.”

The judge said his offending was mostly “impulsive”, although there appeared to be some forethought at times.

In addition to credit for his guilty pleas, Judge Crayton allowed another 15% off the five-year and six-month starting point, resulting in a prison term of three years and nine months.

NZ Post “politely declined” to comment when approached by NZME about the robbery.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.