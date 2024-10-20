“We weren’t actually sure it was going to fill in,” Team NZ starboard helmsman Peter Burling said of the breeze.

“Looking at the models, I think what we got today was the best possible outcome. Amazing conditions – we really enjoyed the race, and I think it was just picturesque Barcelona conditions.”

At the morning media briefing, regatta director Iain Murray suggested the day’s racing would be delayed, with 90 minutes after the initial start time shaping up as a key indicator as to whether or not they would get under way.

Instead, racing began after just a 40-minute wait, with Team New Zealand needing just one win to secure their third straight America’s Cup win.

They did so in a competitive contest against Ineos Britannia, with the Brits getting the jump on the Kiwis from the starting line. Team NZ were slow to accelerate out of a tack during the pre-start, but they shot off the starting line better, before fighting back to take the lead and extend to 19s at the first gate.

The British fought back well midway through the race the close the gap right up, but the defenders kept their composure to sail to a successful defence.

“We weren’t quite the tack behind that we maybe should’ve been, but got a little right shift and just got the boat in a good groove up that first beat to get a good lead,” Burling recounted of the start.

“Later in the race, it felt like we couldn’t buy a shift for a while, so they definitely swing in roundabouts, but we did a good job holding our nerve, bouncing them out and taking some opportunities after that.”

It was a campaign of milestones, not only for Team NZ making history as the first team to win three in a row, but for Burling himself, who took over the record for most wins in America’s Cup matches.

While the Cup match against Ineos Britannia had been competitive with some tight races, the 7-2 scoreline seemed a fair reflection of Team NZ’s performance and ability to sail the boat fast.

“What an incredible day, incredible campaign, and just to see it all come together in such a tight race like today, to be able to get another win on the board, ground out that match point – it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

