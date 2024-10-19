By Christopher Reive in Barcelona
Sir Ben Ainslie knows better than most that no team should be written off in the America’s Cup match until one has wrapped up the series.
In 2013, Ainslie was a key member of Oracle Team USA’s miraculous recovery from being match-point down against Team New Zealand to locking the Auld Mug away in the 34th America’s Cup. This morning, his Ineos Britannia team saw Team NZ bring up match point in the 37th edition of the Cup in Barcelona.
Circumstances are different between the two - different venue, different class of yacht, shorter series, Team NZ are the defender not the challenger this time – but after losing both of this morning’s races by wide margins, Ainslie said his team would fight until the end.
“It wasn’t a good day for us. The Kiwis managed to pick the shifts and did a really good job of defending and putting us in a bad spot,” Ainslie said.