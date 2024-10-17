“The format of the next America’s Cup and the exposure we can get out of it will be very important,” Kandler said.

“It was a good move to come to Barcelona and I hope we can have some stability in the format and hope it doesn’t go in an exotic place again. I have no control over that. We’ll see once this is decided; there are so many rumours that if you listen to each rumour you cannot make plans.

“It’s important we know quickly where it might be and from there it will help a lot and we can be part of it. We have built the foundations of the good team, we know we have a good boat, and it’s key that we know where and when it will happen.”

Should Ineos Britannia overturn the 4-2 deficit and dethrone Team New Zealand in Barcelona over the weekend, it is expected the British challenge would look to take the regatta back home – likely to the Isle of Wight, where it all began back in 1851.

If Team NZ go on with the job and close out their third-straight America’s Cup match win, it seems less clear where the Cup might go next. Barcelona and Jeddah have been regularly featured among the rumoured potential hosts should Team NZ remain the team in charge, and the door will never be closed on a return to New Zealand if it makes sense.

While Orient Express Racing Team are hopeful of launching a fully-fledged challenge after being a late entry and the first team eliminated in this edition, Kandler admitted it might be hard for themselves and other challengers from the Northern Hemisphere to commit in the unlikely event that New Zealand plays host to the next edition of the Cup.

He did, however, suggest adding more racing into the schedule for the next cycle could open the door for a return to New Zealand as part of the preliminary circuit.

“Let’s be frank. If it was in New Zealand, it would be much harder for us because we are a sponsored team. We don’t have a private backer in our backyard,” Kandler said.

“But I think what is key for the next one is to have more events before the big final, which could be in New Zealand, for example, if New Zealand were to win. I think the America’s Cup has evolved in time.

“So, I would say, I hope at least that we have more racing between the two America’s Cups, if that could be an answer and would help. Don’t get me wrong, I love New Zealand, I was there many times. I came there for racing, but again, for a sponsored team. It’s more difficult.”

Kandler isn’t the first to indicate a desire for more racing in the next America’s Cup cycle. Last December, Alinghi Red Bull Racing board member Brad Butterworth told Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave of the fact there wasn’t a lot of racing on the calendar.

For this edition of the Cup, three preliminary regattas were held. The first two, contested on the scaled-down AC40 boats, were held in Vilanova i la Geltru (Spain) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) in September and December last year, before a final one in Barcelona – the first time the teams raced their new AC75s – in August on the eve of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series.

“I think the easy one is the AC40, but I would guess that having AC75s racing at least once a year would be a good thing,” Kandler said.

“We could perfectly have a Louis Vuitton Cup starting straight away so that the teams could make points. I think there are several ideas; like fleet racing, as well, could be spectacular. This is just something we have to consider.

“Again, I’m not the winner, I’m just guessing and hoping that we have more racing. I think we have to keep the youth and the women as well because that was a big contribution to the success of this one.”

