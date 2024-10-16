“That’s the tough thing when you’re sailing in the bottom end conditions and the sea state around, your speeds can just fluctuate so much depending on where you sit in that sea state.

“With the way the wind was at the start of the day, we didn’t get to do many practice starts. The wind came in quite light and caught us a bit off guard. That’s life. Sometimes you make mistakes and you learn from them. We won’t be making that one again.”

A mistake in the pre-start saw Emirates Team New Zealand comfortably beaten by Ineos Britannia in race five of the Cup match. Photo / Georgia Schofield, Photosport

They followed that race up with a significantly better start in race six of the series and looked to have the upper hand in the pre-start duel as both teams went to make their final gybes to turn back toward the starting line.

While Ineos Britannia looked to be pinned up high on the course, they were able to accelerate out of their manoeuvre faster than the Kiwis, sail over the top of them and get another quality start.

Team NZ opted to split off the starting line and the two sailed in the closest race of the match so far, but again the British were first across the finish line.

“We thought we were going to be in quite a strong spot out of that and they just accelerated out of their gybe faster than we did which was credit to them and meant they were on the front foot coming into that start,” Outteridge said.

“That was the key moment of that entire race. We’ll obviously review that and work out how we can do a better job, but safe to say the starting has been exciting so far and we’re looking forward to some more battles with Ben and the team on Friday.”

The results saw the scoreline move to one more reflective of how tight racing has been through much of the Cup match so far.

Though Team NZ took a 4-0 lead, none of their wins had been complete blowouts of more than a minute and Ineos Britannia threw plenty at the defenders early in races.

As the match observes another reserve day tomorrow, both teams will have plenty to reflect on ahead of what shapes up as arguably the most intriguing day of the regatta to date.

“Today we made a couple of errors. Ineos punished us for that as they should and as we expect. We have high standards for how we sail these boats and a couple of errors today meant we didn’t win the races,” Outteridge said.

“It’s not all doom and gloom for us. We’re in good shape, our boat’s going quite quick and we were able to keep that second race really close despite often being on the wrong side of the shifts or the gusts. They did a great job of covering when they needed to and other times taking the shift their way.

“We’re just looking forward to Friday and doing a better job in the starts than we did today and trying to get on with this.”

America’s Cup match results

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 52s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 23s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 1m 18s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 7s

Emirates Team New Zealand lead Ineos Britannia 4-2 in the best-of-13 series

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.