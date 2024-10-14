“But it’s an incredible record to have and a really proud moment.”

Burling has been one of several core members at the heart of the team’s revival since the heartbreak of their 2013 defeat by Oracle Team USA in San Francisco, where Team NZ coughed up an 8-1 lead in the best-to-nine series.

In Bermuda four years later, Team New Zealand were in the rare position of having to win eight races in a best-to-seven series. Because Oracle Team USA finished at the top of the standings in the qualifiers, the challenger started the Cup match on –1.

Peter Burling is now the winningest helmsman in America's Cup match history. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

Team NZ took the Cup from the American team with a 7-1 win.

They followed that up in 2021 in Auckland, beating Italian syndicate Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the Cup match 7-3 to defend the Auld Mug in the first edition to feature the AC75 foiling monohulls.

Now 4-0 up in the Cup match against Ineos Britannia, the Kiwis are well on their way to becoming the first team to win the Cup in three-straight regattas.

However, just over halfway home, Team NZ were still chasing improvements in their performance.

Tomorrow, the America’s Cup match observes its first reserve day, which gives the teams the opportunity to dive into the data and find where they might be able to get a bit more out of their boat as they head into the home stretch of the regatta.

“There are a huge amount of gains,” Burling said.

“From our good tacks to our bad tacks, every manoeuvre, the sea state makes things really hard to be consistent and we feel like we’re improving a lot every day.

“It’s amazing the way we’ve got so many people back at the base going over all the data; it’s really cool to see how quick our progression is at the moment.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.