It was the only race of the day, with light winds seeing race management bring a halt to the day’s action, with race four postponed to tomorrow; initially scheduled as a reserve day.

A close moment in the pre-start in race three saw Ineos Britannia penalised. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

The two teams came into close quarters moments before the race proper began, to the point where their foils were overlapping. Both teams launched a protest with the umpires for the other not keeping clear.

It was the Kiwis who were judged to be the fouled boat, with Ineos Britannia having to fall 75m behind Team NZ off the starting line. That allowed the defenders to choose their side of the course and dictate the race.

“We tried it yesterday and they just got past us. It was a little bit uncomfortable with how close the boats got,” Burling said after the race

“It’ll be interesting to see. The umpires obviously ruled we were clear there, so great to get a penalty and control the race from there.”

Emirates Team New Zealand extended their lead in the America's Cup match. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

The pre-start battle was among the biggest areas of interest coming into the Cup match, but through the opening three races, it has been the Kiwis coming away better from the starting line.

In the third race of the series, Team NZ were able to control the course and make life tough for the Brits with their match-racing tactics.

A mid-race comment from Ineos Britannia port helmsman Dylan Fletcher summed up the situation for his team: “I don’t think there’s anything else we can do, lads.”

While the two boats were almost identical in their average speeds both upwind and downwind, the Kiwis had a slightly better average VMG, sailing about 800m less than the Brits.

Racing is set to resume at 1.10am tomorrow (NZ time) with a one-race schedule.

America’s Cup match results

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s.

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s.

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 52s

Emirates Team New Zealand lead the America’s Cup first-to-seven series 3-0.

