“Jim and Ineos have been incredible backers of the team. This is the second go around, they’ve come in and given us huge support,” Ainslie said.

“Ultimately, they haven’t made any commitments for the future, but as leader of the team I can tell you that whatever the result here, we’re going to be continuing on.

“We’ve built a fantastic organisation over the last 10 years and what an opportunity we’ve got now, but also into the future, not just in the America’s Cup, but importantly with the Athena Pathway programmes with the youth and women. We’ve got some fantastic sailors in the UK and I think this is just the start of a great future for the team.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Ben Ainslie at the presentation of the Louis Vuitton Cup in Barcelona. Photo / Ian Roman, America's Cup

Progressing to challenge in the Cup match was an achievement a decade in the making for Ainslie, who brought a British challenge back to the Cup with his Ben Ainslie Racing team competing in the 2017 regatta in Bermuda.

In their campaign for Barcelona, the British challenge worked alongside the Mercedes Formula One team – who are among the other sports teams funded by Ratcliffe – in the design of their AC75.

They have come in with a strong package, too, showing their abilities across the wind range as well as the sailing nous of the sailors onboard en route to a date with the Kiwis.

Whether it’s a package that will be good enough to get the better of the defenders and halt the Kiwi dominance in the event over the past few years, Ainslie said that remained to be seen.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our team, but at the same time we’re coming up against incredible defenders who are going for a third win in a row and we know that’s the ultimate challenge,” Ainslie said.

“In a way for us, there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain so we’re fully up for that and really excited about what’s ahead.”

