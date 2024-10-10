Fresh from beating Italy, Ineos Britannia are battle-hardened, although a little battered and bruised. New Zealand’s team are well-honed under Grant Dalton and Peter Burling and probably have the design/technology advantage.

A major unknown factor, of course, is the weather in Barcelona, and how conditions will impact each team.

The first-to-seven contest begins with two races on Sunday morning (starting 1am).

There are three scheduled days off next week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, with two races set down for the other days.

If needed, the 13th and final deciding race will be held on Tuesday, October 22.

Coverage: Three – live at 1am, replay at 7am. Highlights on ThreeNow.

Football on the rise...the World Cup calls (very loudly)

The All Whites’ qualification canter into the expanded 2026 World Cup finals begins this afternoon (3pm) against Tahiti in Vanuatu. Anything other than a big New Zealand victory would be a major shock.

FIFA has been very generous to New Zealand, in a revamped qualification route. The Oceania winner goes straight into the 2026 world tournament in North America. New Zealand even gets to host its remaining Group B games against Vanuatu and Samoa next month, plus the semifinals and final.

With an encouraging buzz surrounding the launch of Auckland’s new A-league club, things are on the up for the world game here.

Coverage: FIFA+

Desperate times for Allan Bunting

The Black Ferns are in a hole – and the pressure is on coach Allan Bunting. After losses to Ireland and England, the Ferns face France (Sunday 11.45am) in their final WXV 1 rugby championship encounter.

The Black Ferns’ shock opening loss to Ireland has been made to look even worse after hosts Canada beat the Irish.

France are not in great shape either, having been crushed by Canada before scraping past the USA.

Coverage: Sky

Desperate times for Richie Stanaway... the Bathhurst 1000

What a difference a year makes.

Twelve months ago, Stanaway triumphed in the Bathurst 1000 as co-driver for Kiwi superstar Shane van Gisbergen, who is now in America racing in Nascar.

But Stanaway’s return to the fulltime Supercars ranks this season has fallen flat, with his Grove team dumping the Kiwi for next season, meaning he needs to impress any potential new employer.

Stanaway has suffered in comparison to his teammate and fellow Kiwi Matt Payne, who should lead the New Zealand charge in the Great Race (Sunday 1.30pm).

Stanaway has had strong showings at The Mountain and another might give him a chance of saving his fortunes across the ditch.

But it is only an outside chance for a driver who has struggled to settle into the big time. The career of a Kiwi with incredible ability looks to have hit the Supercars skids.

As for the other New Zealanders at Bathurst, Ryan Wood and Fabian Coulthard join forces at Walkinshaw Andretti United, Andre Heimgartner is joined by Declan Fraser at Brad Jones Racing, while Jaxon Evans partners Dion Fiore.

Top tip: If it’s raining, put your money on Richie Stanaway at Bathurst. He revels in the wet. The forecast is for fine weather though.

Coverage: Sky

Baseball heads-up

The playoffs action from America has been fantastic – the best-of-seven championship finals to find the World Series combatants begin on Monday. The arduous Major League Baseball seasons roar into magnificent life at this time of year.

Coverage: Sky