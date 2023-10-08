Shave van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway won the Bathurst 1000. Photo / Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen has won his second-straight Bathurst 1000, this time earning the spot at the top of the podium alongside fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway.

Van Gisbergen became the first driver in 15 years to win the race in consecutive years, with this year being his third Bathurst crown.

For Stanaway, who will move into full-time driving in 2024 with Penrite Racing, it was his first Bathurst win.

Van Gisbergen, who will be leaving Supercars at the end of the season for an opportunity to drive in Nascar in the United States, guided their team over the finish line well ahead of second-placed Brodie Kostecki and David Russell. Anton De Pasquale and Tony D’Alberto were the first Ford entry home, finishing in third place.

- more to come