“Just so mentally tired. Some days we were bouncing below the wind limit and then we were bouncing off the top end so there was just a lot of relief at the end.”

Londoner Fletcher became a fulltime Ineos team member last year, having abandoned further Olympic 49er medal aspirations when crewmate Stuart Bithell quit.

Fletcher claimed there was no internal team angst around him replacing a disappointed Scott less than two months ago.

“It was Giles’ dream too to helm a British boat in the America’s Cup,” Fletcher said.

“He thought it was nailed on [but] said ‘Don’t worry about it’. He has been brilliant and done a fantastic job within the team, pushing us on and really making a difference.”

The Brits are hoping their tough lead-in will prove to be an advantage.

“The Kiwis are formidable opponents and they have known about the rules, the loopholes and had the extra development time,” Fletcher said.

“A lot of things are stacked in their favour, but on the other side they have not had a lot of racing experience.

“We have got a lot faster, but how much faster have they got?

“Are we sharper? Is our playbook going to stand up to their playbook in the pre-start? These are all the unknowns.”







