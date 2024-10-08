A key member of Ineos Britannia has revealed they were “broken and knackered” by the America’s Cup challenger series win over Italy.
Days out from the bid to wrest the Auld Mug off Team New Zealand in Barcelona, Dylan Fletcher has been thrust into the spotlight as co-helmsman alongside British boss Sir Ben Ainslie.
Ainslie made a late swap by replacing Giles Scott with Fletcher, who tasted victory over TNZ’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in the 49ers at the 2021 Olympics.
Fletcher has told the Times that Britannia’s challenger series win over Luna Rossa took a heavy toll as Ineos became the first British outfit to make the America’s Cup showdown in 60 years.
“We were pretty broken and knackered after the final,” the 36-year-old Olympic gold medallist and current Moth world champion said.