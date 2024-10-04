The win continues the British entry’s surge through the second half of the America’s Cup regatta. They showed massive improvements between the two round-robins, and that continued through the semifinals as the dispatched Swiss entry Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Against Luna Rossa - one of the favourites to make it through to the Cup match when the regatta began - the Brits continued their rise.

Luna Rossa tacked away soon after they had crossed the starting line and the two were locked in a tight tussle on the first upwind leg. The British were able to build their lead to about 170m at the top gate.

However, they couldn’t quite shake Luna Rossa completely, and on the fifth leg of the race, the Italians had closed the gap right up again.

But the Brits defended their lead well and sailed a clean race; able to maintain a lead of about 100m and ultimately sailing to a 17-second win.

Making it through to the Cup match is a major milestone for Ainslie and his team, who resumed Great Britain’s journey in the America’s Cup a decade ago.

“It took a lot of people to come in and support. There was some amazing people who came in and supported the team financially, then of course Jim [Ratcliffe] and his team at Ineos coming in and helping us. That’s another huge thank you to all the supporters of British sailing and British America’s Cup over the years. This moment is for you.”

It has been 60 years since a British entry last earned the right to challenge in the Cup match, and Great Britain has not yet won the Auld Mug in the 173-year history of the America’s Cup.

Speaking to the Herald before the regatta, Ainslie noted that point and said he was all too often reminded of that fact.

“Like you Kiwis are, we’re quite proud of our sporting prowess and certainly as a maritime nation with a strong maritime history, it is a bit of a blot on our copybook that it’s the one international sporting trophy we’ve never won,” he said.

“We’ve done well in offshore sailing, Olympic sailing, but America’s Cup, we still haven’t got there. That’s the goal.”

They’re now as close as they’ve ever been, and will enter a best-of-13 series against Team NZ with the opportunity to reach that goal.

The Cup match is scheduled to begin on October 13 (NZ time).

Result

Ineos Britannia (UK) beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) by 17s

Ineos Britannia win the Louis Vuitton Cup final 7-4.

