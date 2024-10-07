Yet Urquhart told NZME she is wondering why more experienced wingers are being left out.

“We’ve got some other girls that can also play – why don’t you give them a shot? We know that a couple of the girls aren’t really getting a look-in and this is the time to get them on to the field.

“Vahaakolo got face-fended. Tui missed a sitter. It’s those sorts of ones where you have to bloody make those tackles, and we got shown up.”

The 30-test veteran is calling for the Black Ferns’ inexperienced nine-10 combination to be dropped.

Katelyn Vahaakolo's defence was questioned by Monalisa Urquhart. Photo / Getty Images

Halfback Maia Joseph, 22, and 20-year-old first five Hannah King both struggled against the world No 1 side.

King’s performance featured handling errors, kicks which did not find touch and a missed conversion from in front of the posts.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant shifted from 10 to 12 due to Amy du Plessis’ concussion.

Urquhart said the Black Ferns need more seasoned halves.

“It’s a very young inside combination and I think that does hurt us. It’s great they’re there for the future but we want to win now, don’t we? We’ve got experience in the squad which could come in. We’ve got experience here in New Zealand.”

Bunting had earlier defended six-test King in the post-match press conference.

“She’s growing and learning. We had a real plan out there and she really gave it a good go. I know she’s probably feeling a bit down but she’s young and she’s learning in test matches against England. [I’m] proud of her effort.”

The 30-time Black Fern said Joseph’s slow ruck speed is minimising the effect of their powerful forwards.

“You want those impacts to be impactful. You don’t want to have someone like Maia Joseph taking five seconds to clear a ball, not even looking like she’s going to pass the ball and she’s shaping for a box [kick].”

Urquhart said the Black Ferns have the talent but are not producing on the field.

“They just need to look into the mirror, and that’s management as well. I’m not going to just put it on the players, it’s also about selection. At the end of the day, the girls have got to perform on the field and unfortunately they’re not.”

New Zealand’s final WXV 1 match is against France on Sunday at 11.45am NZT.



