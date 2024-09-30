Black Ferns v Ireland

Live updates of the WXV1 clash between the Black Ferns and Ireland in Vancouver.

Listen live on Gold Sport with Elliott Smith & Sam Ward

For just their third encounter with Ireland, the Black Ferns coaches have called upon depth to face the seventh-ranked team in the world on Monday.

The Black Ferns and Ireland last met during the pool stages of the 2014 World Cup, where the Irish claimed a 17-14 win over the New Zealand counterparts which prevented the Black Ferns from reaching the semifinals.

But a decade on, the Irish have had to work their way back up to the top level of the game. Last year, they were playing in the third-tier WXV3 competition, but showed their strengths en route to a third-place finish in the Six Nations which secured them a place in this year’ WXV1.

“We’ve been doing our homework. They’ve come up from WXV3 so they’re a force to be reckoned with,” Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu said.

“But one thing we speak about, last time the Black Ferns met the Irish was in 2014 and we’re just ready to go and introduce ourselves.”

The Black Ferns have made several changes to the team from that which lost against England a fortnight ago for Monday’s outing, with Ruahei Demant returning to first five-eighths, which sees Sylvia Brunt shift into the No 12 jersey and Amy du Plessis start at centre. Ruby Tui starts on the right wing in place of Ayesha Leti-I’iga, with Mererangi Paul joining the bench.

In the forwards, the new-look front row of Marcelle Parkes, Atlanta Lolohea and Amy Rule will pack down, with Chelsea Bremner starts at lock, seeing sister Alana shift back to the bench. Layla Sae starts at blindside flanker, with Liana Mikaele-Tu’u moving to No 8.

Tukuafu said upon reflection of the loss to England, there was a key area where they were hoping their performance would carry over.

“We were really proud of a lot of the things we did against England. Not coming away with the win is something we’d love to rectify, but what we want to take out of that match is that physicality we showed; on attack and defence, just being relentless and that’s something we plan on taking into this next game.”

There are notable milestones scattered throughout the starting 15, with Bremner and fullback Renee Holmes set to start in their 20th tests, while hooker Lolohea makes her first test start and Parkes gets her first start since making the switch from the loose forwards into the front row last year.

“Marcelle’s been working really hard for a while. She’s been driven and for her to transfer into the front row in such a short time, she’s been on a mission, training really well and has earned her spot this week. We look forward to seeing her go out there and doing her thing,” Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting said.

“We’ve had a bit of time together now and training today, the intensity that I’ve seen today, and some of the intent was pretty special. The time we’ve had together, we’ve had one quality test, but our ladies have worked really hard so we’re in a pretty good place.”

Black Ferns (1-15): Marcelle Parkes, Atlanta Lolohea, Amy Rule, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu (co-captain), Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Maia Joseph, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Katelyn Vahaakolo, Amy du Plessis, Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Ruby Tui, Renee Holmes.

Bench: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Alana Bremner, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Mererangi Paul.

Black Ferns v Ireland

BC Place, Vancouver.

Monday, September 30, 3pm kick-off (NZ time).



