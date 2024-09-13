Aotearoa’s Black Ferns continued their wairua-uplifting ways this week, showing their aroha in a special moment they shared with King Charles ahead of their match on Sunday.

The Black Ferns are set to hit England with a new look.

When the two meet at Twickenham on Sunday morning for a standalone test before the WXV 1 tournament, the New Zealand side will continue with their dual playmaker lineup.

Black Ferns 20-year-old rookie Hannah King will start at first five-eighths in her first test against England, with Ruahei Demant starting at second five-eighths. It’s a lineup Bunting has had success with this season, and one fullback Renee Holmes said would give the Red Roses something to think about.

“[Hannah] is really coming into her own now. You can’t really tell her age when she’s out there playing on the field, which is pretty awesome, and even off the field she’s really level-headed and strong-minded,” Holmes said.

“Having her out there at 10 this weekend means we’ve got kicking options all over the field now. It’s pretty awesome to be able to have a 10 and 12 who can nudge the ball pretty well so it’s definitely a different side that I don’t think England has seen us have yet.”