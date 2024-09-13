Advertisement
Black Ferns v England: Black Ferns set to hit England with new look at Twickenham

Christopher Reive
The Black Ferns are set to hit England with a new look.

When the two meet at Twickenham on Sunday morning for a standalone test before the WXV 1 tournament, the New Zealand side will continue with their dual playmaker lineup.

Black Ferns 20-year-old rookie Hannah King will start at first five-eighths in her first test against England, with Ruahei Demant starting at second five-eighths. It’s a lineup Bunting has had success with this season, and one fullback Renee Holmes said would give the Red Roses something to think about.

“[Hannah] is really coming into her own now. You can’t really tell her age when she’s out there playing on the field, which is pretty awesome, and even off the field she’s really level-headed and strong-minded,” Holmes said.

“Having her out there at 10 this weekend means we’ve got kicking options all over the field now. It’s pretty awesome to be able to have a 10 and 12 who can nudge the ball pretty well so it’s definitely a different side that I don’t think England has seen us have yet.”

Building a kicking game has been a key feature for the Black Ferns this season, and that could come into play with head coach Allan Bunting opting to run the dual playmakers for the test.

Holmes, who also provides a kicking option, said that had come a long way in the past year as the side has learned how best to utilise it.

“At the start of the year, I think we were basically just trying to learn about more of a kicking game and I think we probably implemented it a bit too much at the front side of the year and forgot the way we actually play, which is running, exciting rugby,” Holmes said.

“Having a couple of months gone passed, we’ve actually been able to find that balance; having a kicking game but not losing our running flair.”

Hannah King has been named to start at first five-eighths for the Black Ferns against England at Twickenham. Photo / Photosport
Hannah King has been named to start at first five-eighths for the Black Ferns against England at Twickenham. Photo / Photosport

King starting in the No 10 jersey sees continuation in the squad, with her and Demant at 10 and 12 in their 62-0 win over Australia in July.

There have been some changes from that squad, however.

Co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon) returns from injury to start at openside flanker, while Ayesha Leti-I’iga makes her first start of the season on the right wing.

Those moves see Layla Sae and Ruby Tui move to the bench, where prop Kate Henwood, lock Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu and midfield back Amy du Plessis also return to the match day 23.

“The growth in this group, I’ve been really impressed [with],” Bunting said. “Physically, holistically, now it’s just about mentality. If we get that right then I’m really, really excited about the weekend.”

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Alana Bremner, 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu (co-Captain), 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Maia Joseph, 10. Hannah King, 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo, 12. Ruahei Demant (co-captain), 13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, 14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, 20. Layla Sae, 21. Iritana Hohaia, 22. Amy du Plessis, 23. Ruby Tui.

England: 1. Mackenzie Carson, 2. Lark Atkin-Davies, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Zoe Aldcroft, 5. Abbie Ward, 6. Maddie Feaunati, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Alex Matthews, 9. Natasha Hunt, 10. Holly Aitchinson, 11. Jessica Breach, 12. Tatyana Heard, 13. Emily Scarratt, 14. Abigal Dow, 15. Ellie Kildunne.

Bench: 16. Amy Cokayne, 17. Hannah Botterman, 18. Maud Muir, 19. Morwenna Talling, 20. Georgia Brock, 21. Lucy Packer, 22. Zoe Harrison, 23. Helena Rowland.

Black Ferns v England - Listen live

Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, 1.30am Sunday

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

