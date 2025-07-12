But this first half would be a different tale to what Black Ferns fans are used to.

A Black Ferns mistake off the restart from Woodman Wickliffe’s opening try saw Australia awarded a penalty and strike back minutes later after a strong run from winger Charlotte Caslick – breaking tackles and diving over the line.

The sideline conversion from fullback Faitala Moleka saw them take the lead. A lead that would stand for far longer than the Black Ferns would have wanted.

A large part of the first half saw the Black Ferns defending for long periods, after mistakes at the breakdown and lineout in difficult conditions gave away possession.

And statistics showed how the Wallaroos dominated the opening 30 minutes, with the Black Ferns only spending five seconds inside their 22.

It looked as though Australia would head into the sheds with a slim lead after a Black Ferns rolling maul was knocked on within metres of the try line and they were held up minutes later.

But when in doubt, give the ball to Woodman-Wickliffe. Quick hands through the backline saw the winger celebrating her 34th birthday receive the ball 20m out, flirt with the touchline and cross over for a first half brace of tries.

A wayward conversion saw New Zealand hold a slim 10-7 lead into halftime.

It must’ve taken a stern halftime talk from Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting for the floodgates to open, with the world champions running in five unanswered tries.

Pure grit and determination by first five-eighths Ruahei Demant opened the scoring in the 46th minute after she took on three defenders and dotted down.

Solo heroics from sevens star Jorja Miller extended the Black Ferns’ lead, after she caught the ball off a goal-line dropout 40m out before gliding through the Wallaroos’ defensive line, breaking three tackles and stumbling over for the second try of the half.

A third runaway try from Woodman-Wickliffe completed her birthday hat-trick before a barnstorming try by midfielder Sylvia Brunt off a quick tap extended the lead to 25.

In her return to the black jersey, Ruby Tui had immediate impact when she came on the field – chasing a deft box kick from replacement halfback Iritana Hohaia and crashing over for the Black Ferns’ seventh try.

A consolation try from the Wallaroos was far too little, far too late as the fulltime whistle was blown.

After what could only be described as a disconnected first half riddled with errors, the Black Ferns’ closing 40 minutes was strong enough to test any side in England next month.

Jorja Miller, in just her second test, was a standout – dominating all afternoon on both sides of the ball.

The Black Ferns’ squad for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will be announced in less than two weeks’ time.

Black Ferns 37 (Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 3, Ruahei Demant, Jorja Miller, Sylvia Brunt, Ruby Tui tries; Renee Holmes con)

Wallaroos 12 (Charlotte Caslick, Lydia Kavoa tries; Faitala Moleka con)

HT: 10-7

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.