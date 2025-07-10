Ruby Tui was called into the squad as injury cover this week. Photo / Getty Images

Ruby Tui was called into the squad as injury cover this week. Photo / Getty Images

As the Black Ferns prepare for their final test before World Cup selection, opportunity has presented itself to players still looking to stake their claim.

A string of injuries has seen director of performance Allan Bunting turn to the depth in his squad for Saturday’s test against the Wallaroos in Wellington, with matchday regulars Kate Henwood, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Amy du Plessis, Maia Joseph, and Braxton Sorensen-McGee all unavailable.

At fullback, Renee Holmes will make her first start of the season after appearing off the bench in last week’s trial match against the Black Ferns XV, while Chelsea Bremner starts at lock and co-captain Alana Bremner moves to blindside flanker.

Jorja Miller has been given the nod at openside flanker for the second time after some impressive performances since joining the squad from the sevens squad, with fellow sevens convert Risileaana Pouri-Lane again starting at halfback.

On the bench, Ruby Tui is set to make her 20th test appearance after being added to the squad as injury cover this week, while first five-eighths Kelly Brazier will play in her first test since 2021.