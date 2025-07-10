After an impressive outing for the Black Ferns XV last weekend, lock Laura Bayfield is in line to make her test debut off the bench.
“We’re really looking forward to playing in front of our whānau and friends on Saturday. I want to take the time to thank everyone for coming out to support our home games this year. Your continued support is incredibly valuable to us as we embark on our Rugby World Cup journey in England next month,” Bunting said.
With their selections, Alana Bremner, hooker Georgia Ponsonby, lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos, and first five-eighths Ruahei Demant become the only players to start every Black Ferns test this season.
Midfielder Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt and tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale are the only other two players who will have featured in all four tests this season, with appearances in the starting line-up and off the bench.
Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko 2. Georgia Ponsonby 3. Tanya Kalounivale 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos 5. Chelsea Bremner 6. Alana Bremner (cc) 7. Jorja Miller 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane 10. Ruahei Demant (cc) 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt 13. Stacey Waaka 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 15. Renee Holmes.
Bench: 16. Vici-Rose Green 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu 18. Amy Rule 19. Laura Bayfield 20. Layla Sae 21. Iritana Hohaia 22. Kelly Brazier 23. Ruby Tui.
Unavailable: Kate Henwood (ankle), Ayesha Leti-I’iga (hamstring), Amy du Plessis (hamstring), Maia Joseph (hamstring), Braxton Sorensen-McGee (hip).
