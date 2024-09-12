“World champs v world number one... my mouth is watering,” is how Ferns star Ruby Tui put it, looking ahead to Sunday morning’s clash of the heavyweights.

Adding to the interest, John Mitchell has popped up again – the former All Blacks coach is in charge of the England women these days.

The last time these two teams met, New Zealand upset England to win the World Cup final at Eden Park in 2022.

England are well prepared for this game, having played the powerful French last week, a game that Mitchell said wasn’t very friendly.

England haven’t lost at home since 2016, or tasted defeat since that 2022 final. The omens for New Zealand aren’t great.

This match is a warm-up for the WXV1, hosted by Canada starting late this month. It’s no friendly though.

Coverage: Sky

Chris Wood (hopefully)

Sunday 2am

If early morning rugby isn’t your thing, the Kiwi veteran’s Nottingham Forest face high-flying Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool haven’t missed a beat since Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Indeed, new manager Arne Slot may be raising their performance by adding more control to their lightning attacks.

Kiwi Chris Wood celebrates scoring for Nottingham earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

Wood – returning from All Whites duty against Mexico and the USA – has a couple of EPL goals already this season. Assuming he is in the line-up, Wood will have his work cut out here. Liverpool can record a fourth clean sheet from four matches, and haven’t lost at home to Forest since 1969.

Also... one of the great EPL derbies is a feature of this round, with Spurs and Arsenal clashing Monday morning (1am).

Coverage: Sky

IndyCar maths – Scott McLaughlin’s title hopes

Monday 7am

Sport loves a mathematical chance, and Kiwi Scott McLaughlin has one of winning the IndyCar title, going into the last race of the championship.

But as mathematical chances go, they don’t get fainter than this.

For starters, all Mexico’s Alex Palou has to do is complete one lap in Nashville to rule McLaughlin out of contention.

As McLaughlin joked, he needs to lock Palou in a toilet.

And even if he did, his chances of overtaking Aussie Will Power are minimal.

Yes, maybe stranger things have happened... but not many.

Coverage: Sky

Wakey, wakey... America’s Cup semifinals

It’s time to check out the improvements made by the main challengers, as the Italian, Swiss, American and British teams battle it out for the right to face Team New Zealand.

That’s if you care enough about this regatta yet, and I can barely find anyone bothered with the midnight racing from Barcelona so far.

Here’s the question: has Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton sunk his treasure by taking the America’s Cup contest to Barcelona?

From a New Zealand point of view, it’s a bore so far.

Here’s another theory: SailGP has diluted the impact of the America’s Cup. That damn Sir Russell Coutts, tampering with the natural order of things again!

Coverage: Three/ThreeNow

A heads up...

Wednesday 4.30pm

There’s (ahem) more test cricket next week when New Zealand take on Sri Lanka, who have just finished a series in England with a surprising win at The Oval.

New Zealand, meanwhile, were stranded in Greater Noida, where electric fans proved no match for a soggy ground due to host their test against Afghanistan.

There are predictions of thunderstorms during the test in Galle (just saying).

Coverage: Sky



