Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns
Updated

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell aiming to bring down the Black Ferns: Chris Rattue’s Watchlist

Chris Rattue
By
Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
New Zealand's Black Ferns face a mighty challenge against England. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's Black Ferns face a mighty challenge against England. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Black Ferns v Red Roses

Sunday 1.30am

The good news: Finally, a decent women’s rugby match is on, and at mighty Twickenham (which has been renamed Allianz Stadium, sadly).

The bad news: England will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Black Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Ferns