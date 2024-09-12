England are well prepared for this game, having played the powerful French last week, a game that Mitchell said wasn’t very friendly.
England haven’t lost at home since 2016, or tasted defeat since that 2022 final. The omens for New Zealand aren’t great.
This match is a warm-up for the WXV1, hosted by Canada starting late this month. It’s no friendly though.
Coverage: Sky
Chris Wood (hopefully)
Sunday 2am
If early morning rugby isn’t your thing, the Kiwi veteran’s Nottingham Forest face high-flying Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool haven’t missed a beat since Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Indeed, new manager Arne Slot may be raising their performance by adding more control to their lightning attacks.
Wood – returning from All Whites duty against Mexico and the USA – has a couple of EPL goals already this season. Assuming he is in the line-up, Wood will have his work cut out here. Liverpool can record a fourth clean sheet from four matches, and haven’t lost at home to Forest since 1969.