Scott McLaughlin has driven to his third victory of the IndyCar season, as he and compatriot Scott Dixon claimed a 1-2 finish at the Milwaukee Mile.
In a close finish, Team Penske’s McLaughlin took the chequered flag by just 0.4588 seconds over Dixon, as the Kiwi pair stood on the top two steps of the podium.
McLaughlin’s win saw him move to third in the IndyCar championship standings with 475 points, exactly 50 behind Dixon’s Chip Ganassi teammate Alex Palou on 525. Team Penske’s Will Power is second with 492 points. There is one race left in the season.
Starting second on the grid, McLaughlin benefited from teammate Josef Newgarden’s early crash, and led for 85 of the 250 laps.
Once McLaughlin retook the lead on lap 217, a shootout against Dixon followed, and the pair battled to the finish after a safety car on lap 239 narrowed the field. Andretti’s Colton Herta finished third to complete the podium.