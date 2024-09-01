“That was the most fun race I’ve had in IndyCar,” said McLaughlin. “That was a blast. So happy for everyone on the Gallagher Chevy, we just stuck with it.

“It wasn’t quite good at the start – the car – and then we just tuned her up and it was awesome.

“Yeah, [we] burned the house down today. I’m pumped.”

The victory in Milwaukee came after McLaughlin was denied victory in the weekend’s first race of the season, where he crossed the line in eighth after being unable to win from pole.

While his own chances of a seventh title might be gone, sitting in fifth in the championship with 443 points, Dixon recognised the significance of another New Zealand-dominated podium.

“Congrats to McLaughlin,” said Dixon. “Pretty sweet to have a Kiwi 1-2 ... yesterday was a mess.

“Qualifying just put us in a big hole, to come from 17th we just kept moving up all day, had really good runs going. Just one more would have been cool.”

However, compatriot Marcus Armstrong couldn’t replicate the success of the Scotts, and crashed on the sixth lap for a DNF.

With a total of 50 points available for a race win, as well as bonus points for pole position, leading the most laps and leading at least one lap, the IndyCar title is not mathematically beyond McLaughlin’s reach.

However, the Kiwi will need both Palou and Power to endure serious misfortune over the course of the final weekend of the season if he’s any chance of claiming his first championship.

The IndyCar season finishes on September 16 (NZ time) with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville.

