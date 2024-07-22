The American clocked the fastest lap in all three practice sessions, won pole position and effectively led the race from start to finish. Officially he was credited with leading for 81 of the 85 laps, relinquishing the lead only during his two pit stops.

Herta’s Andretti Global teammate Kyle Kirkwood was second, with Dixon third, Palou fourth and Kiwi Marcus Armstrong fifth, his best result since a podium finish in Detroit six weeks ago.

Scott McLaughlin, IndyCar’s other Kiwi driver, was vying for fourth when he was bumped into the Turn 5 wall by Penske teammate Power with nine laps remaining.

That earned Power a penalty and sarcastic applause from McLaughlin as he waited for his teammate to come back around. McLaughlin finished the race 16th and dropped one place to sixth overall on 328 points.

IndyCar takes a four-week break during the Olympics, returning at Illinois on August 18, with four of the last five races on ovals.

● There was heartbreak for the Kiwi pair of Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans in the Formula E season’s dramatic final race in London on Monday.

Cassidy was first and Evans second heading into the weekend’s two races but both the Jaguar teammates were overtaken in the standings by German Pascal Wehrlein, who won Sunday’s race and was second on Monday.

After the Kiwis initially squabbled with each other while running first and second on Monday — “Gloves off,” said Evans at one point — Wehrlein got between them.

Cassidy’s title bid ended on Lap 29 of 37. Running third, he was overtaken by Oliver Rowland, who went on to win the race, and was then hit from behind by Maximilian Guenther. That resulted in a puncture, ending Cassidy’s race and his championship hopes.

Evans looked in control in second place but messed up his attack mode activations, which allowed Wehrlein to overtake him, and that was enough for Wehrlein to claim the crown with 198 points, six more than Evans.







