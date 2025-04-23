The TT, which begins on May 26, will be the culmination of a busy few weeks in the United Kingdom for the 32-year-old Whakatāne motorcycle dealer and his wife Mihi, a release from NZ Superbike Championship said.
Rees is also competing beforehand in two rounds of the British Superbike Championship as well as the famed Northwest 200 in Northern Ireland.
He admitted the TT was a “bucket list” item.
“It’s probably something I’ve always wanted to do,” Rees said.
“I went there and watched it last year and knew I wanted to race there.”
Rees will be the latest in a line of Kiwis who have taken up the challenge of the 60.7km island road circuit.
A handful have succeeded in winning a coveted TT race, including four times world champion Hugh Anderson (twice), and more recently three-time winner Graeme Crosby and Bruce Anstey, whose 12 wins sets him among the TT greats.
“Yes, I do feel privileged to be in this situation, but I think I have earned it.
“I have come off one of the best seasons I have ever had; probably one of the best any New Zealand rider has had.”
Rees said the planning for the UK racing venture began about five months ago and he had welcomed the chance to pit himself against Todd and fellow Briton Peter Hickman when they contested the Suzuki Series in New Zealand late last year.
“I gave Davey and Peter a bit of a tune-up; we were all trying, breaking records and pushing hard – and crashing, too.”
Rees had no plans for more UK events after the TT, though the door remained open.
“Team boss Clive Padgett has talked about an extension to our agreement, but I will have taken so much time off away from the business that it will already be a case of re-introducing myself to the staff.”
“The TT organisers also asked me if I had any superstitions about race numbers and they subsequently told me my start and race number would be 29, which is 92 backwards, Damo’s number.”
Rees is one of several New Zealand motorcycle racers competing internationally this year.
Cormac Buchanan recently made his World Championship debut in the Moto3 class, where he has already scored points.
Avalon Lewis and Billee Fuller have begun their Women’s World Championship campaign in Europe, while Shane Richardson and Morgan McLaren-Wood are contesting support classes in the British Superbike Championship.
Jean Turner is dividing his time between racing in Europe and Japan.
Haydn Fordyce is racing in Asia and Tyler King, Nixon Frost, Hunter Charlett and Alvin Wu are competing in Australia.