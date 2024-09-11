‘It is difficult’: Patel poised to finally carry Black Caps attack

The last time Ajaz Patel played in India, he became the third player to take 10 wickets in an innings.

Three fitful years of international cricket later, now the spinner will be content with a consistent spell in the XI.

The Black Caps this afternoon begin a run of six straight tests on the subcontinent when they face an inaugural red-ball clash with Afghanistan in Noida.

With away series to follow against Sri Lanka and India, and given his status as the only specialist spinner in the initial squad, Patel seems poised for the type of regular action that’s proven elusive in his career.

The 35-year-old has played 16 tests since making his debut in 2018, highlighted by the historic haul of 10-119 against India at Wankhede Stadium in 2021.

Only five tests and 19 wickets have followed that feat – each match offshore and every scalp collected in Asia. But now, based on those turning pitches for the next couple of months, Patel has a chance to finally carry the Black Caps attack.

“It’s always special to come to India, especially after my last game here,” Patel said. “If you ask all New Zealand spinners, it is difficult – obviously you don’t get as many opportunities at home because of our conditions.

“But it breeds more hunger when you do come to conditions like this that are spin-friendly. You’re hungry to get out there and play.”

Patel’s appetite will surely be sated against an inexperienced Afghanistan, though the tourists are unsure what to expect from a venue hosting its first test.

Coach Gary Stead anticipated the XI would include only two seamers, and complemented in the squad by all-round spin options Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, Patel’s left-arm orthodox should see plenty of work.

No matter how well he performs, however, his odds will be long to retain a place when the team return home for a three-test series against England in December.

And with the Black Caps’ next red-ball assignment in Asia currently scheduled for 2027, Patel has been forced to accept the part-time life of a fulltime spinner in New Zealand.

“We’re in a professional environment and it’s really important to go out there and continue to work on our game,” he said. “After the 10 wickets, yeah, obviously you’re a little bit disappointed because you don’t get as many opportunities. But at the same time, as a player it’s still about growing your game.

“Since my 10 wickets, I’ve somewhat remodelled my run up and looked to grow myself and try to get better. It’s always about improving and making sure you’re ready when that next opportunity comes.

“It’s always a privilege to play for New Zealand, and to play for your country is never easy. To get those opportunities is always quite special.”

Patel feels similar about his opportunity in the nets this month under the tutelage of Rangana Herath, replacing Saqlain Mushtaq on a three-test contract as spin-bowling coach.

The Sri Lanka great took 433 wickets before retiring in 2018, surpassing Daniel Vettori as the most prolific left-arm orthodox spinner in tests, and Patel was eager for advice on the pair’s shared craft.

“If you look at me and you look at Rangana, we’re pretty similar in terms of build and body type,” he said. “When I was developing and growing my spin, I watched him with a lot of admiration, so it’s really special to have him here.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend some time with him and really understand how he crafted spin bowling. He was very successful and a phenomenal bowler so it’s a great opportunity for me to learn a lot from him.”



