Devon Conway has been recalled for the Black Caps' Twenty20 squad, replacing injured batter Finn Allen. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps batter Devon Conway has been recalled for international duties, joining the Twenty20 squad for this month’s tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The 34-year-old will join the T20 squad in Harare, Zimbabwe – replacing Finn Allen for the entire series after he was ruled out earlier this week with what the Black Caps said was a foot injury.

“We’re really gutted for Finn,” Black Caps coach Rob Walter said.

“I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC [American Major League Cricket competition] but unfortunately, injuries happen.”

Playing for the San Francisco Unicorns, Allen plundered a world-record 19 sixes en route to scoring 151 off just 51 balls against the Washington Freedom. At the time of selection last month, Allen was topping the run-scoring charts with 298 from five matches at an average of just under 60.