Walter said the Black Caps were “lucky” to be able to call on someone of Conway’s quality to replace Allen.
Conway’s last international T20 match was against Papua New Guinea at the T20 World Cup in June last year.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay, and Tim Robinson have also been called upon as cover for several Black Caps set to play in the MLC final tomorrow.
Neesham, Hay and Robinson will join the squad as possible replacements for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.
Walter’s first assignment at the helm of the Black Caps will be against South Africa at 11pm NZT on Wednesday. The series will be broadcast free-to-air on Three Now.
Black Caps squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Additional cover: Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay, and Tim Robinson
Black Caps tour of Zimbabwe schedule
T20 tri-series
Zimbabwe v South Africa. Monday 14 July, 11pm.
South Africa v Black Caps. Wednesday 16 July, 11pm.
Zimbabwe v Black Caps. Friday 18 July, 11pm.
Zimbabwe v South Africa. Sunday 20 July, 11pm.
Black Caps V South Africa. Tuesday 22 July, 11pm.
Zimbabwe v Black Caps. Thursday 24 July, 11pm.
FINAL (teams TBC). Saturday 26 July, 11pm.
Tests
BLACKCAPS V Zimbabwe. Wednesday 30 July, 8pm.
BLACKCAPS V Zimbabwe. Thursday 7 August, 8pm.
