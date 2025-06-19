“You’re in the nets, and it’s a competitive environment, you’re trying to focus, but then you know [Jasprit] Bumrah’s coming in to bowl at you.

“You’re pinching yourself, he’s the best bowler in the world. Facing that is pretty surreal.

“[You’re thinking] ‘wow, this is awesome, this is a great opportunity to challenge myself and learn something new.

“In all fairness, he cleaned me up third ball – which is pretty funny, but it was awesome.”

While breaking into an IPL team is a common feat for overseas players in 2025, Jacobs’ case of doing it before he’s played internationally is a rarity.

All up, he’s played just 20 games of T20 cricket as a professional, and scored 423 runs at an average of just over 32, but at an impressive strike rate of just under 150.

Jacobs’ game is largely based on power. At over six feet tall, he possesses the levers and strength to clear just about any boundary in the shortest format, as well as the ability to hit off the front and back foot.

Bevon Jacobs raises his bat for a half-century against Northern Districts. Photo / Photosport

As he matures as a cricketer, and as a batter in particular, Jacobs’ ability to clear the ropes will make him a sought-after commodity – for both club and country.

So much so that the Black Caps even called him into their T20 squad to face Sri Lanka over the new year, even if he wasn’t picked in New Zealand’s 2-1 series win.

As yet another South African-born player in New Zealand’s player pool, Jacobs is more BJ Watling than Devon Conway. His family relocated when he was a youth, meaning there’s no doubt as to where his loyalties lie as far as the Black Caps v Proteas goes.

While there was never any doubt in how much Jacobs knew he wanted to play international cricket, being that close has only reinforced how badly he wants to wear the silver fern.

And even though he can’t say for certain if he’s any closer to representing New Zealand, Jacobs knows nothing will speak louder than performing for Auckland.

“I’ve had some good conversations with some players and coaches, I know where I need to get to.

“You can’t answer if you’re close or far, but I’d like to think I can keep doing what I’m doing, chipping away and backing myself, put runs on the board, and it’ll happen.

“The want for me is really there. I’ve just got to keep working and we’ll see what happens.

“Hopefully it’s this season, but you never know.”

Given Jacobs’ career so far, it would be easy to label him as a T20, if not white ball specialist. But that isn’t the case.

After his maiden call-up, Black Caps chief selector Sam Wells emphasised that Jacobs is “more than just a hitter”.

In March, after Central Districts racked up a gargantuan 700/5 declared against Auckland in the Plunket Shield, Jacobs responded with 157 – his maiden first-class century – to help save the game.

Even if he’s managed only five red-ball games in his career to date, though, Jacobs makes it clear he sees himself as more than just a short-form specialist.

“All formats is something that’s really important for me. I spoke with Rob Nicol, the Auckland coach, a lot about how red ball helps my white-ball game. We worked hard on that because that’s where you get your base from.

Bevon Jacobs bats for Auckland. Photo / Photosport

“In the long run, I want to be a three-format player. I want that for New Zealand as well. I want to play test cricket.

“Having all three definitely helps each other. I’m not a white ball specialist or anything like that. It’s cool to have been picked up by [Mumbai], and they see something with my white-ball ability, same with New Zealand in the T20 series.

“But over the long run, I want to be a three-format player.”

Jacobs’ trajectory, though, comes at an interesting time in the sport.

Given the huge sums of money on offer in franchise T20 competitions, cricketers are repeatedly having to choose between club and country, given the inability of the game’s administrators to find a balance between the two.

This month, South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran prematurely ended their international careers to focus on T20 leagues.

For Jacobs, that would also be a very realistic possibility. As part of the Mumbai Indians, he’s able to put himself in the shop window for the organisation’s other teams.

Aside from the IPL, the Mumbai Indians also own teams in South Africa’s SA20, the UAE’s ILT20, and American Major League Cricket, as well as their owners having a 49% stake in English “The Hundred”