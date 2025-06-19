Even after catching the eye of some of the most powerful people in franchise Twenty20 cricket, earning his first black cap is Bevon Jacobs’ priority.
Having been a surprise pick-up by Indian Premier League (IPL) giants the Mumbai Indians late last year, Jacobs is now back in New Zealand andinto winter training for Auckland, after sampling what cricket’s most lucrative tournament has to offer.
The 23-year-old shared a changing room with Indian superstars Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, as well as compatriots Trent Boult and Black Caps white ball captain Mitchell Santner.
And even though Jacobs didn’t play a game while with Mumbai, the experience has left a positive imprint on the young batter.
“The experience was pretty unreal,” Jacobs told the Herald. “It’s a completely different setting, a different set of challenges, and a completely different experience.
“In all fairness, he cleaned me up third ball – which is pretty funny, but it was awesome.”
While breaking into an IPL team is a common feat for overseas players in 2025, Jacobs’ case of doing it before he’s played internationally is a rarity.
All up, he’s played just 20 games of T20 cricket as a professional, and scored 423 runs at an average of just over 32, but at an impressive strike rate of just under 150.
Jacobs’ game is largely based on power. At over six feet tall, he possesses the levers and strength to clear just about any boundary in the shortest format, as well as the ability to hit off the front and back foot.
As he matures as a cricketer, and as a batter in particular, Jacobs’ ability to clear the ropes will make him a sought-after commodity – for both club and country.
So much so that the Black Caps even called him into their T20 squad to face Sri Lanka over the new year, even if he wasn’t picked in New Zealand’s 2-1 series win.
As yet another South African-born player in New Zealand’s player pool, Jacobs is more BJ Watling than Devon Conway. His family relocated when he was a youth, meaning there’s no doubt as to where his loyalties lie as far as the Black Caps v Proteas goes.
While there was never any doubt in how much Jacobs knew he wanted to play international cricket, being that close has only reinforced how badly he wants to wear the silver fern.
And even though he can’t say for certain if he’s any closer to representing New Zealand, Jacobs knows nothing will speak louder than performing for Auckland.
“I’ve had some good conversations with some players and coaches, I know where I need to get to.
Even if he’s managed only five red-ball games in his career to date, though, Jacobs makes it clear he sees himself as more than just a short-form specialist.
“All formats is something that’s really important for me. I spoke with Rob Nicol, the Auckland coach, a lot about how red ball helps my white-ball game. We worked hard on that because that’s where you get your base from.
“In the long run, I want to be a three-format player. I want that for New Zealand as well. I want to play test cricket.
“Having all three definitely helps each other. I’m not a white ball specialist or anything like that. It’s cool to have been picked up by [Mumbai], and they see something with my white-ball ability, same with New Zealand in the T20 series.
“But over the long run, I want to be a three-format player.”
Jacobs’ trajectory, though, comes at an interesting time in the sport.