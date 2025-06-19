Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps: Bevon Jacobs eyes international debut after IPL stint with Mumbai Indians

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Sports panel Christopher Reive and Alex Powell join Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge to talk rugby, Ryan Fox and will the Warriors win?

Even after catching the eye of some of the most powerful people in franchise Twenty20 cricket, earning his first black cap is Bevon Jacobs’ priority.

Having been a surprise pick-up by Indian Premier League (IPL) giants the Mumbai Indians late last year, Jacobs is now back in New Zealand and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.