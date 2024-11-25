Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
Updated

IPL auction day two: Three Black Caps and domestic player Bevon-John Jacobs picked up, 13-year-old Indian youngest ever

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Glenn Phillips celebrates a five-wicket haul. Photo / Photosport

Glenn Phillips celebrates a five-wicket haul. Photo / Photosport

Three Black Caps and a New Zealand domestic player have been picked up by teams on day two of the Indian Premier League auction with a host of Kiwis going unsold.

Glenn Phillips (Gujarat Titans), Mitchell Santner (Mumbai Indians) and Lockie Ferguson (Punjab Kings) have all been offered contracts of 0.24 Indian crore ($488,000)

Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Kyle Jamieson have gone unsold, among 15 New Zealanders who were not picked up for the 2025 season.

Just a year ago, Mitchell struck a big contract with the Chennai Super Kings worth $2.69 million.

Uncapped international Bevon-John Jacobs, who plays domestic cricket for Auckland, was taken by the Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh ($61,000).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

South Africa-born Jacobs moved from Canterbury to join the Auckland Aces this season.

The 22-year-old has played just nine Twenty20s in the Super Smash, scoring 134 runs at an average of 33.50 for Canterbury last summer.

BJ Jacobs batting for Canterbury during last season's Super Smash. Photo / Photosport
BJ Jacobs batting for Canterbury during last season's Super Smash. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps Devon Conway, Indian fan favourite Rachin Ravindra, and Trent Boult were snapped up on the first night.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Boult was the most expensive of the Kiwis, joining the Mumbai Indians for 125m rupees ($2.537m). Conway followed, being picked up by the Chennai Super Kings for 62.5m rupees ($1.268m). Meanwhile, young star Ravindra will also head to the Super Kings after being bought for 40m rupees ($811,882).

13-year-old sold at IPL auction

Indian teen Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to be sold at the auction.

The 13-year-old left hand batter and spinner was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for $223,195.

Kiwis sold on day two of IPL auction

Glenn Phillips - Gujarat Titans $NZ488,000

Mitchell Santner - Mumbai Indians $488,000

Lockie Ferguson - Punjab Kings $488,000

Bevon-John Jacobs - Mumbai Indians $60,946.80

Unsold

Kane Williamson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Daryl Mitchell

Finn Allen

Tom Latham

Michael Bracewell

Adam Milne

Will O’Rourke

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nathan Smith

Kyle Jamieson

Tim Seifert

Mark Chapman

Matt Henry

Will Young

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jimmy Neesham

Ben Sears

Save

Latest from Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Caps