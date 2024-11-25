Glenn Phillips celebrates a five-wicket haul. Photo / Photosport

Three Black Caps and a New Zealand domestic player have been picked up by teams on day two of the Indian Premier League auction with a host of Kiwis going unsold.

Glenn Phillips (Gujarat Titans), Mitchell Santner (Mumbai Indians) and Lockie Ferguson (Punjab Kings) have all been offered contracts of 0.24 Indian crore ($488,000)

Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Kyle Jamieson have gone unsold, among 15 New Zealanders who were not picked up for the 2025 season.

Just a year ago, Mitchell struck a big contract with the Chennai Super Kings worth $2.69 million.

Uncapped international Bevon-John Jacobs, who plays domestic cricket for Auckland, was taken by the Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh ($61,000).