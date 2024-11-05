Over the better part of the last decade, including the 2021 World Test Championship triumph, the Black Caps’ success in test cricket has revolved around a fast-bowling quartet. To make matters trickier for Patel, Glenn Phillips’ emergence as a batting all-rounder has also given coach Gary Stead the freedom to keep the same strategy.

That means unless conditions at home are drastically changed, or New Zealand feel the need for a specialist spinner away in Zimbabwe (July 2025), England (June 2026) or Australia (December 2026 to January 2027), Patel could have worn the black cap for the last time.

But speaking after bowling New Zealand to a 25-run win, Patel concedes he’s not addressed his own future, yet.

“To be honest, I’m really not looking too far ahead,” he said. “It’s really about staying in the moment and enjoying what’s happened.

“It is very, very special. What we’ve just achieved is quite phenomenal. I don’t want to look too far ahead. Whatever happens, happens. I’m a big believer in destiny. Whatever’s destined for you will come your way.

“For me, it’s about staying in the moment and enjoying now. We’ll worry about what’s coming up later on.”

Patel performing in Asia but being dropped in New Zealand wouldn’t be without precedent.

In 2021, he famously became the third player to take all 10 wickets in a test innings against India, but wasn’t picked for a historic defeat to Bangladesh the next time New Zealand played at home.

Two years later, Patel took eight wickets in the match to help defeat Bangladesh in Mirpur, including 6/57 in the second innings, but didn’t feature against South Africa when the New Zealand home summer began.

However, any perception that New Zealand wickets don’t spin were brutally exposed at the start of 2024, when Australia’s Nathan Lyon took 10 wickets in the match for victory at the Basin Reserve. That same test, Phillips also snared 5/45 for his first five-wicket haul in any form of cricket.

And with that on board, Patel makes a strong case that New Zealand could do worse than pick a spinner in their home conditions, especially when three of the four fast bowlers – Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson – are unavailable when the Kiwi summer begins against England later this month.

“Quality spin bowling gives you some kind of uniqueness within the attack,” Patel continued. “It gives you a point of difference.

Ajaz Patel celebrates bowling his side to victory. Photo / Photosport

“From a spin perspective, I’m not going to say you don’t need a spinner. For me personally, I’d love to be playing in every game possible.

“It’s certainly an aspiration of mine to play more cricket for New Zealand. It’s just a wait and see.

“If an opportunity arises, that’s great. I’ll do my preparation and make sure I’m doing my best to try and be ready for that.”

At the very least, Patel can return to New Zealand with better memories than he did after his 10-wicket haul three years ago.

Born in Mumbai, Patel’s two best test displays have come in his hometown – 14 wickets against India in 2021, and 11 in this week’s win.

Those two hauls give Patel 25 wickets in two tests at Wankhede Stadium – the record for a visiting bowler at any Indian ground.

However, despite it ranking higher in the annals of history, the 14-wicket haul did come in a huge 372-run defeat.

For that reason, Patel has no difficulty in determining which performance he values more.

“It’s certainly sweeter, I can say that for sure,” he said. “Coming here last time, having that achievement, but at the same time getting a hiding, it certainly didn’t make it feel that special.

“This time round, bowling the team to a win, a special test victory, a 3-0 sweep in India is pretty epic, and pretty crazy really.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



