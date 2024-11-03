And then, with the hosts 25 runs from their target in that 30th over, Washington’s bails dropped to the pitch, Patel’s arms shot to the sky, and swept India were.

“Until that last wicket fell, I certainly didn’t think it was over,” Latham said. “We know India bat right the way down – having Washington batting at the end, we knew that things could swing the other way.

“It’s been a massive achievement. The first [test] was obviously pretty special. The second one, to win a series, was even more special.

“To be in this position – three-nil – is certainly a series I’ll never forget. It’s been an amazing series to be a part of.”

It’s a series that will remain unsurpassed: for Latham, leading his first as fulltime skipper; for Patel, making more history in his hometown; for player-of-the-series Will Young, included only owing to Kane Williamson’s groin injury.

Right from the seventh over of the opening match in Bengaluru, when Tim Southee sparked a slide that ended with India dismissed for their lowest test score at home, the Black Caps dominated their illustrious opposition.

India enjoyed periods of ascendancy, especially during a third match that was in their hands at the halfway mark. But the resilient tourists always recovered, the full squad earning credit after blame was shared for a humbling defeat by Sri Lanka in September.

“Coming here in my first time as full-time captain, to be in this position is really special,” Latham said. “But it’s not about me; it’s about the team. The team have done the job. Everyone has chipped in when needed and that’s the beauty of team sport.

“It’s not going to be everyone’s day on particular days, but guys stand up when they need to – and guys stood up throughout this series.

“I’m lost for words in terms of what’s happened over the last three days but also the last three weeks. To be here now and to have played the cricket we played is really special and I’m really proud of the group.”

Two members of the group will take particular pride from bowling their side to victory on the final day of the tour.

Patel backed up a 14-wicket haul on his last trip to Mumbai by recording 11-160, each wicket integral while the previous swag became lost in a heavy loss. And a supporting role from Glenn Phillips at the other end was almost as vital, the allrounder picking up 3-27 to hamper India’s chase as the pair finished by bowling 25 overs in tandem.

“They did a fantastic job to pretty much bowl the whole innings to get us into the position we were,” Latham said. “It’s obviously a great moment for New Zealand cricket – one of New Zealand’s greatest series wins.”