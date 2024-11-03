An eight-wicket win in Bengaluru was remarkable, but earned with the aid of unusually favourable conditions. A 113-run victory in Pune was delivered by Mitchell Santner’s astonishing 13-wicket haul, yet the excitement had long been sapped before the final ball.

Mumbai, though? The 25-run result in Mumbai capped a test that at various points belonged to the hosts, only for the suddenly unstoppable Black Caps to overcome the odds and deliver a success that must be unsurpassed.

Patel, like the previous trip to his hometown, was once more central to the drama. Unlike the 2021 test in which he claimed all 10 wickets in an innings, however, this time he bowled his nation to victory.

The veteran spinner tore the heart out of the Indian batting order and registered 6-57, including the key wicket of the only batter who had threatened to carry India across the line.

Rishabh Pant (64 off 57) looked like sprinting through the finishing tape before Patel rounded out another 10-wicket match haul at the venue – with some assistance from TV umpire Paul Reiffel.

The Australian will always find a home on this side of the Tasman after finding the faintest of edges from the bat of a dismayed Pant, forced to trudge off with a shake of the head and the job not done.

Phillips, no longer a part-timer, complemented his spin partner with an invaluable 3-42, taking two of the final three wickets to fall as India crept ever closer. The pair ended the match with 15 of India’s 20 wickets in their collection and, given Santner had failed a pre-match fitness test to join Kane Williamson on the sidelines, their shared contributions were critical.

Supporting those efforts on the decisive day was flawless catching and decisive captaincy from skipper Tom Latham, beginning life in the role with a result of which his predecessors would never dare to dream.

Even Latham must have wondered whether it was possible when India were left requiring 147 to avoid the ignominy of history.

After opener Rohit Sharma clubbed a couple of boundaries before being swiftly felled by Matt Henry, a slither of hope began to grow when first-innings top-scorer Shubman Gill mistakenly left alone a Patel delivery.

It took left-armer only more three balls for the Black Caps to truly believe, bringing forward Virat Kohli and producing an edge that Daryl Mitchell snagged low at slip. Kohli staggered off with a series average of 15.5.

Pant indicated his intentions for the chase, coming down the crease and driving Patel over his head for six, but the introduction of Phillips made that task much more difficult.

The allrounder had been denied a first-over wicket by a drop on day two and took the field out of the equation on this occasion, deceiving Yashasvi Jaiswal and rapping the explosive opener on the pad.

Moments later, New Zealand were halfway there, as Sarfaraz Khan gave away his wicket to leave India teetering on 29-5.

Another twist soon arrived. With the hosts now needing 95, Patel turned one sharply into Pant’s back leg and launched an unconvincing appeal. With no interest from behind the stumps, the tourists moved on and proceeded to watch in horror as the big screen revealed a review would have seen Pant removed for 21.

The batter appeared intent to seed that moment within the nightmares of Latham, putting on 42 from 53 balls with Ravindra Jadeja, but Patel stamped out the stand by inducing a bat-pad from the junior partner that Will Young snagged with one hand.

After India took their turn to progress halfway to their aim before lunch, there was still time for Pant to ensure his meal tasted better than the bowlers’, racing to 50 from 48 balls in a one-man match-winning bid.

Fifty-five were were required when the players returned and India chipped away with six singles. Pant immediately attacked Patel and picked up another four before a punt of a review that Pant laughed off, proceeding to celebrate his survival by once more finding the fence.

That review left Latham with only one – and this time the punt paid off. Three more wickets to claim; 40 runs left to defend.

Phillips then enjoyed his turn in the spotlight before Patel, appropriately, returned to complete what a few weeks ago had seemed an impossible mission.