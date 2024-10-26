They brushed off a barren record of two drawn series from 12 trips to India – 1-1 in 1969 and 0-0 in 2003 – and cast aside any ruction caused by four straight losses that prompted a pre-series captaincy change from Tim Southee to Tom Latham.

They never threatened to be affected by any hangover from a famous victory in Bengaluru. And for that, they had to thank one man.

On day two, Santner had stunned the hosts with career-best figures of 7-53. Twenty-four hours later, with India having launched the type of attack required to chase down a target of 359, Santner shut down the threat with 6-104.

The 32-year-old now stands behind only Sir Richard Hadlee (15-123 against Australia in 1985) and Ajaz Patel (14-225 against India in 2021). But even Patel would acknowledge Santner’s efforts belonged on another level, considering they came in success rather than innings defeat.

This was the fourth occasion a New Zealand spinner collected a 10-wicket haul in a test victory, following John Bracewell (against Australia in 1986), Daniel Vettori (Bangladesh 2004) and Mark Craig (Pakistan 2014).

Given the latter two produced winning margins of more than an innings, only Bracewell’s 10-106 at Eden Park could claim comparative influence. But he thrived against the lower order, with seven of 10 wickets coming from batters 7-11.

Santner, conversely, dismissed all but one Indian batter at least once in the match, locking down an end for the vast majority while flummoxing batters with flight, changes of pace, turn and bounce.

Mitchell Santner celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on day three. Photo / Photosport

The allrounder could probably be forgiven, then, for being caught for four as India began the day by wrapping up five New Zealand wickets for 57 runs, a necessary first step in pulling off a miracle.

It might be impudent to quibble with minor details after such a major result, but there was a point when the Black Caps would have felt their nerves rising, and Latham shared some responsibility for any angst.

Giving his predecessor the new ball was defensible – Southee did remove Rohit Sharma twice in the series. Watching Yashasvi Jaiswal successfully swing for the fences then allowing the veteran a second over, much less so. And opting for Will O’Rourke from the other end was bizarre.

A platform established, the tourists called on their one-man wrecking crew to tear it down. Santner remained at his end until the job was done, sending down 29 successive overs while appearing to nurse a side strain.

With the pressure almost entirely on his shoulders – the seamers banished and Patel ineffective – the left-armer barely flinched as Jaiswal rocketed India to 81-1 in 12 overs before lunch.

By that point Santner had already nabbed Rohit, while the Black Caps had burned two reviews on half-chances to Jaiswal, such was their desperation to dismiss the opener who smashed his way past Brendon McCullum for most sixes in a calendar year.

The ball rapidly aging, Santner began the series-clinching middle session by trapping Shubman Gill, before drawing Jaiswal (77 off 65) forward and finding his edge for the key wicket.

For his next trick, Santner swooped to run out the destructive Rishabh Pant for a duck, capitalising on slight confusion between the non-striker and Virat Kohli with a lightning throw from behind square.

Kohli could soon console his erstwhile partner, removed by Santner for the second time in the match, before the offspinner bowled out Sarfaraz Khan to essentially quash Indian hope.

At that stage, Santner had dismissed 11 consecutive batters across the two innings, and Hadlee’s record was in play. For the first time this test, he fell short. But Pune 2024 now deserves to be remembered with similar reverence as Brisbane 1985.



