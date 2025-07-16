Victory takes the Black Caps to the top of the T20 Tri-series, albeit courtesy of net-run rate, with three more matches up their sleeve before a prospective final.

What’s more, Walter can and will likely call on the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell for their next encounter, against Zimbabwe on Friday at the same venue.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Black Caps lost regular wickets to jeopardise their chances of a big total, on a wicket that South Africa had chased down 142 against Zimbabwe two days earlier.

South Africa’s bowlers struck regularly to restrict the Black Caps to 74/5 at the halfway point, as senior batters Devon Conway (9), Daryl Mitchell (5) and Jimmy Neesham (0) departed early, and left New Zealand at 74/5 at the halfway stage.

Tim Robinson top-scored for the Black Caps against South Africa. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

But Robinson held the innings together, and passed 50 from 42 balls after having been dropped on 26, as he and Jacobs raised a fifty partnership in 39 balls.

Only playing after the delayed arrival of the Black Caps’ Major League Cricket contingent, Robinson made the most of his chance to bat at No 3, and registered his highest score for his country - so far.

With his score on just seven off 13 balls at the end of the power play, Robinson hit six fours and three sixes to walk off with an unbeaten 75 off 57 as the bulk of New Zealand’s total.

At the other end, Robinson found a valuable ally in Jacobs (44 not out). Having been forced to be patient since December 2024 for his debut, Jacobs’ showed his promise was worth the wait for the Black Caps.

The 23-year-old absorbed the pressure of South Africa’s spinners, before cashing in at the back end of the innings, including hitting three sixes to boost New Zealand’s scorecard.

While the pair’s first 50 runs came in 39 balls, their second needed only 22, as Robinson and Jacobs’ unbroken stand of 103 runs for the sixth wicket - a record against South Africa - lifted the total to 173/5 when they walked off.

But while South Africa might have had a depleted bowling attack, New Zealand didn’t.

Even as Lhuan-Dre Pretorius (27) gave the Proteas a bright start, Henry found his outside edge through to Seifert in the fourth over, before taking the catch to dismiss Rubin Hermann at mid-on off Duffy in the fifth.

South Africa reached the end of the power play at 50/2, but captain Mitchell Santer’s introduction immediately after yielded the wicket of Reeza Hendricks, as a flatter ball didn’t spin and crashed into the stumps.

Ish Sodhi joined his captain one over later, and hit Senuran Muthusamy’s middle stump to leave South Africa 60/4, which then became 63/5 when Santner ran out opposite skipper Rassie van der Dussen with a back-flick after a wayward throw from Seifert.

South Africa’s hopes were then pinned on Dewald Brevis, who responded by hitting Santner back over his head for six, to leave his side needing 98 from the last 60 balls.

Brevis continued to attack, launching Henry for two sixes in one over to raise South Africa’s 100, only for the Black Caps to have the last laugh when he found Mitchell at long-off for an 18-ball 35.

Some lusty blows from George Linde (30) kept South Africa alive, and reduced the equation to 31 needed from the last 18 balls.

Duffy, though, ultimately landed the decisive blow, when Linde pulled straight to Conway on the square leg boundary, and left the Proteas’ tail with too much to do.

Despite shades of a front foot no-ball, Duffy had Kwena Maphaka caught at short cover by Santner first ball, for Ngidi to survive the hat-trick ball, before Henry completed the victory with Gerald Coetzee’s wicket at the other end.

New Zealand 173/5 (Robinson 75 no, Jacobs 44 no; Maphaka 2/38)

South Africa 152 all out (Brevis 35; Duffy 3/20, Henry 3/34)

New Zealand win by 21 runs