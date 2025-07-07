In their places, Henry Nicholls has earned a test recall and could don the whites for New Zealand for the first time since December 2023.

The 33-year-old had been a reliable fulcrum of the Black Caps’ middle order but lost his place to Rachin Ravindra during the 2024/25 home summer. Nicholls will compete with Will Young for Williamson’s traditional No 3 spot in the batting order.

Bracewell, meanwhile, has been replaced by Ajaz Patel, who missed out on a central contract for the 2025/26 season. Patel largely finds himself as an overseas specialist now, and admitted after last year’s 3-0 series victory over India that he was unsure if he would play for the Black Caps again, given their lack of test series in the subcontinent in the coming years.

However, while Williamson has opted out of the tour, fellow casual contract holder Devon Conway has made himself available and been selected.

The 33-year-old has become a regular on the franchise Twenty20 circuit and opted out of a central contract last year. In that time, Conway has taken up short-term deals in India, South Africa and the US.

In the bowling ranks, Northern Districts’ Matt Fisher is in line to make his international debut after receiving his first call-up.

The 25-year-old has impressed in red-ball cricket for the Brave and taken 51 wickets in 14 Plunket Shield matches, at an average of just over 24.

Fisher’s inclusion comes after the retirement of former test captain Tim Southee at the end of 2024, while Kyle Jamieson (paternity leave) and Ben Sears (injured) are both unavailable for the tour.

“Matt’s someone we’re really excited about,” said new Black Caps coach Rob Walter. “He’s one of the fastest bowlers in the country and we think he’s got an X-factor.”

Jacob Duffy could also be in line for a test debut, having cemented himself as a fixture in New Zealand’s white-ball sides. At the time of selection, Duffy is the world’s No 1 ranked T20 bowler.

The Black Caps’ two-test series begins on July 30 in Bulawayo.

Black Caps test squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young

