New Zealand Cricket is investing in its future, as a core of younger players have been awarded their maiden central contracts for the 2025/26 season.

With the Black Caps in the midst of a transitional period after the golden generation of the late 2010s, the national body has cast an eye to the future with the 20-man list.

The 20 contracts are awarded by a ranking system, which assesses players’ value to the Black Caps across all three formats, judged by a panel made up of outgoing coach Gary Stead, chief selector Sam Wells, NZC’s chief high performance officer Bryan Stronach, assistant coaches Jacob Oram and Luke Ronchi, and team manager Mike Sandle.

As a result, the quartet of Auckland’s Adithya Ashok, Wellington’s Muhammad Abbas, and Canterbury pair Zak Foulkes and Mitch Hay have all been handed their first deals with NZC.

All four have made a handful of appearances for New Zealand, but have been earmarked for big futures across formats.