“The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system,” NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said.
“These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the Black Caps is exciting.
“We’re thrilled to see this group drive our team forward.”
However, their inclusions come at the expense of spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi, and all-rounder Josh Clarkson, while another contract was vacated by the retirement of Tim Southee.
Furthermore, unlike the 2024/25 contract list, no players appear to have passed up a central contract in order to chase freelance opportunities in T20 competitions.
Last year, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne opted out of central contracts, while Tim Seifert did the same at domestic level with Northern Districts.
Players without contracts are still eligible for national selection. The likes of Allen, Seifert and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham - who has not been contracted since the 2021/22 season - returned for the Black Caps’ T20 series against Pakistan last summer.
Those three players have made clear their intention to push for a place in New Zealand’s squad for next year’s T20 World Cup in India.
Black Caps contract list: Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young
Out: Tim Southee (retired), Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson
Uncontracted: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.