Sadly, injuries to fast bowlers are nothing new. But in Jamieson’s case, the now-30-year-old would be within his rights to be frustrated at seeing his career stop and start so frequently.

“It’s been challenging, without a doubt,” he told the Alternative Commentary Collective’s Agenda podcast.

“Last year was incredibly tough, relative to where I’m at in my life.

“But when you come out the other side of it, you can find the enjoyment again. Last year [I was] in the trenches, and [had to] claw my way back to having a career.

“It’s nice to be on the other side now.”

But having made his international return at the end of the last New Zealand summer – including a run to the Champions Trophy final – Jamieson now has his sights locked on what’s to come.

With inbound summer tours from Australia, England, the West Indies and South Africa bookending a Twenty20 World Cup away in India and Sri Lanka, the 2025/26 season will be one for fans and players alike to get excited about.

And now having spent the off-season working on conditioning, helped by missing the Black Caps’ tour of Zimbabwe next month to welcome his first child, Jamieson looks ahead to playing a role with both the red and white ball.

“I’m in a really good place at the moment, which is nice,” he continued. “[I’m] probably the best place I’ve been in my career.

“All three formats are well and truly on the table. Obviously we’re still a wee while away from the home summer, but they’ll be the conversations to have with Rob [Walter] and the crew moving forward, around what that involvement looks like.

“Not just for me, but for everyone – especially the fast bowlers and how you manage them with the nature of the schedules nowadays. But all three [formats] are on the table for me at this stage.”

In terms of test cricket, Jamieson would be forgiven if he doesn’t recognise some of his teammates next time he puts on whites.

Since his last outing, both Tim Southee and Neil Wagner have hung up the boots. Those retirements come in combination with Trent Boult having admitted he’s likely played his last international, while Colin de Grandhomme retired in 2022.

All up, that leaves Jamieson as the sole survivor of the attack that claimed the World Test Championship in 2021, when New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in Southampton.

In his absence, though, the Black Caps’ pace battery hasn’t taken a backwards step.

Matt Henry now stands tall as New Zealand’s premier bowler, and is well supported by Will O’Rourke. Nathan Smith seems poised to fill the slot vacated by Southee, while Ben Sears is also looking to add to his one test appearance.

Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne are making themselves available in the shortest format to push for T20 World Cup spots, despite not being centrally contracted.

All up, New Zealand arguably have a core of fast bowlers any other nation would envy.

For Jamieson, though, he’s still having to get used to his tag of being a senior player.

“It changes quick, I was the youngest for a fair chunk of those first few years playing international cricket, with Tim, Trent, Wags etc.

“Then you fast forward, and I’m one of the older ones. Those boys are flying.

“Everyone will be different, but we’re all really competitive beings. You don’t get to that level without having that little edge to you.

“But you couple that with the team stuff. You have your own individual things you want to achieve, but you’re doing it in service of the team.

“It’s a healthy balance.”

