Fresh from being named as the new Black Caps head coach, Rob Walter is pragmatic towards what he describes as the biggest issue in cricket.
On Friday, the 49-year-old South African was confirmed to succeed Gary Stead across all formats as head coach of the Black Caps, on a three-and-a-half-yeardeal.
But with international cricket on what feels like the most significant tipping point in the sport’s history, Walter’s experience will undoubtedly see him in good stead to guide the Black Caps into the future.
Given the proliferation of short-form franchise cricket, the international game finds itself at increasing risk of being pushed into the margins.
Franchise competitions are popping up as fast as gaps in the international schedule allow – even Nepal has its own “premier league” style competition.
And while NZC will never have the financial might to compete with the franchise leagues, balancing players’ want to do both, Walter believes he has the tools to ensure he can navigate the club v country divide over the coming years.
“Obviously it’s a priority, and probably the biggest challenge in the game,” Walter told the Herald.
“I do believe that the schedule over the next three-and-a-half years is kind of its own draw factor. There’s so much good stuff there as a player, so much to look forward to and want to be part of.
“That counts in our favour. Then I suppose [we need] sharp comms with each other as to how we can accommodate players, not be oblivious to the things that are pulling players away from international cricket.
“It’s not unique to New Zealand, it’s happening everywhere. The last environment I was in was no different.
“[It’s about] creating a real sense of home for the players [so] that coming back to the Black Caps is the thing they want to do – and they rush back to that, and that those that do that are going to be part of a journey that’s ultimately unprecedented.”
Walter is yet to reach out to Williamson, Conway, or any of the other uncontracted world-class players available to the Black Caps, to gauge where they stand.
Making sure players of that ilk are committed to the Black Caps will be the first step in seeing New Zealand have anywhere near the success Walter did during his tenure with South Africa.
In Walter’s time as Proteas white ball coach, South Africa emerged as one of the most exciting teams in cricket.
With a batting line-up based around quality at the top, stability through the middle and power at the end, South Africa regularly posted totals in excess of 300, culminating in a 2023 World Cup semifinal appearance and runner-up finish at the T20 World Cup one year later.
And although that might prove difficult to replicate straight away, given the divergence from the brand of cricket the Black Caps developed under Stead, Walter says there will naturally be overlap in how his new side play.
“I think the reality is that New Zealand have been playing very good cricket for a long period of time now,” he told media.