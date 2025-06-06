But with the International Cricket Council (ICC) unable to carve out dedicated windows for franchise leagues, players are increasingly torn between choosing club or country.

In that regard, New Zealand has not been spared. In 2017, Mitchell McClenaghan became the first player to opt out of a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract, but by no means was he the last.

In 2022, Trent Boult triggered a wave of more players opting to be freelancers, before 2024 saw the most significant, when Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne followed suit.

And while NZC’s recent list of central contracts saw no fresh faces opt out, the issue will continue to bubble away.

Enter Walter. As former coach of South Africa’s white ball side, issues over player availability are nothing new to the man tasked with filling Stead’s shoes.

Like New Zealand, the Proteas have faced a battle to keep their best and brightest players, and were even forced to send a weekend test squad to face the Black Caps at the start of 2024.

And while NZC will never have the financial might to compete with the franchise leagues, balancing players’ want to do both, Walter believes he has the tools to ensure he can navigate the club v country divide over the coming years.

Rob Walter fronts media after being named Black Caps coach. Photo / Photosport

“Obviously it’s a priority, and probably the biggest challenge in the game,” Walter told the Herald.

“I do believe that the schedule over the next three-and-a-half years is kind of its own draw factor. There’s so much good stuff there as a player, so much to look forward to and want to be part of.

“That counts in our favour. Then I suppose [we need] sharp comms with each other as to how we can accommodate players, not be oblivious to the things that are pulling players away from international cricket.

“It’s not unique to New Zealand, it’s happening everywhere. The last environment I was in was no different.

“[It’s about] creating a real sense of home for the players [so] that coming back to the Black Caps is the thing they want to do – and they rush back to that, and that those that do that are going to be part of a journey that’s ultimately unprecedented.”

Walter is yet to reach out to Williamson, Conway, or any of the other uncontracted world-class players available to the Black Caps, to gauge where they stand.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson are regulars on the T20 circuit. Photo / Photosport

Making sure players of that ilk are committed to the Black Caps will be the first step in seeing New Zealand have anywhere near the success Walter did during his tenure with South Africa.

In Walter’s time as Proteas white ball coach, South Africa emerged as one of the most exciting teams in cricket.

With a batting line-up based around quality at the top, stability through the middle and power at the end, South Africa regularly posted totals in excess of 300, culminating in a 2023 World Cup semifinal appearance and runner-up finish at the T20 World Cup one year later.

And although that might prove difficult to replicate straight away, given the divergence from the brand of cricket the Black Caps developed under Stead, Walter says there will naturally be overlap in how his new side play.

“I think the reality is that New Zealand have been playing very good cricket for a long period of time now,” he told media.