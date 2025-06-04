“It’s been nice to be competitive across all three formats and I’d like to think that regardless of results, the opposition know the Black Caps are a team that won’t fold and will always show the grit and determination to compete.”

Stead, 53, will depart as arguably the Black Caps’ most successful coach after winning the inaugural World Test Championship final and leading New Zealand to the 2019 ODI World Cup final, 2021 T20 World Cup final and 2024 Champions Trophy final.

He also led the Black Caps to their first test series win in India, with a 3-0 sweep.

Overall, Stead led New Zealand in 268 games across all three formats.

The Herald understands bowling coaches Shane Bond and Shane Jurgensen, incumbent assistant Luke Ronchi and former domestic and recent South African white-ball mentor Rob Walter were the candidates interviewed, while multiple domestic championship-winning coach Peter Fulton failed to get a hearing.

Stead said the World Test Championship final win and the series win over India were his highlights.

“For a country with five million people and limited resources, we comparatively perform outstandingly well against the other powerhouses of the game,” he said.

“I am grateful to all those that have helped and supported me during my time, especially to my wife Rachel and children Alex and Libby, who have sacrificed much.

“I’ll initially take some time to refresh and recharge, but I still have the coaching bug and will look to explore opportunities at home and abroad where I can look to share what I’ve learned from my 30 years of professional sport as a player and coach.”

Earlier this week, NZC confirmed the 20-man central contract list for the 2025/26 season, which had a focus on youth.

Auckland’s Adithya Ashok, Wellington’s Muhammad Abbas, and Canterbury pair Zak Foulkes and Mitch Hay have all been handed their first deals with NZC.

Their inclusions come at the expense of spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi and allrounder Josh Clarkson, while another contract was vacated by the retirement of Tim Southee.

Stead will spend his final weeks in charge helping the team prepare for next month’s tour to Zimbabwe.

