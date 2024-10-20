In his 10th test as captain but first in the fulltime role since succeeding Tim Southee, Latham acknowledged his masterstroke in calling the toss incorrectly, confirming he otherwise would have sent his side out to bat in unexpectedly precarious conditions.

“Very happy,” Latham said of losing the toss. “It’s just one of those times where you’re on the right side. It’s always hard – the time the wicket was under the covers, they probably didn’t have the preparation time they would have liked. Happy that it fell the right way for us.”

Fortune on their side, the bowlers still had to capitalise on the seam, swing and bounce available. Fortunately for Latham, he could call on three seamers with the ability to do exactly that.

While Henry confirmed his status as the team’s most consistent wicket-taker and Southee made a key breakthrough with the new ball in both innings, it was the junior member of the triumvirate who most earned his skipper’s plaudits.

Will O'Rourke celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul. Photo / Photosport

O’Rourke has now played five tests. He was forced from one with injury and wicketless with no assistance in another; the other three reaped 24 scalps. It’s no exaggeration to describe the 23-year-old already as an automatic inclusion.

“The way Will bowled was outstanding,” Latham said. “It’s nice to have the attributes of someone who’s really tall, can swing the ball in the air and move the ball off the wicket.

“But I also look at the other two seamers, the pressure they were able to apply with that new ball on day one was outstanding, and Will got the rewards.”

The majority of New Zealand cricketers played out entire careers without reward in India. O’Rourke is now one-for-one while Ravindra required three matches for his first win.

Unlike his debut series as a lower-order allrounder, on this occasion the 24-year-old was awarded player of the match for his contribution to the Black Caps’ two most important partnerships.

The first was built with an unexpected partner in Southee and included his second test hundred while the second featured an equally crucial 39 not out in a match-winning stand with Young.

“The game was in the balance a little bit when Tim and Rachin formed that partnership – to put on 137 in the context of the match was massive,” Latham said.

“This morning, he came out with the game in the balance, where another couple of wickets and it could have been a nervy 50 or 60 runs [left]. But the way he calmed the dressing room with his composure, for a young guy in his 10th test to play in that fashion is exciting.

“We’ve seen the talent he’s got over the last 12 months and we’re certainly happy he’s on our side.”



