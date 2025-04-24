Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Colin Munro accuses an opponent of chucking. Photo / Pakistan Super League

Former Black Caps batter Colin Munro has accused an opponent of chucking during a heated exchange in a Pakistan Super League match.

Munro, playing for Islamabad United, was on strike in the third ball of the 10th over, facing Multan Sultans spinner Iftikhar Ahmed.

After seeing off the delivery, Munro immediately complained to the umpire while motioning a throwing action.

Players from both teams got into a heated argument before the umpires interviewed and instructed players to resume the match.

Munro would depart for 45 in the next over with Ahmed taking the catch off a Michael Bracewell delivery.