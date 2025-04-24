Advertisement
Former Black Caps batter Colin Munro accuses opponent of chucking during Pakistan Super League match

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Colin Munro accuses an opponent of chucking. Photo / Pakistan Super League

Former Black Caps batter Colin Munro has accused an opponent of chucking during a heated exchange in a Pakistan Super League match.

Munro, playing for Islamabad United, was on strike in the third ball of the 10th over, facing Multan Sultans spinner Iftikhar Ahmed.

After seeing off the delivery, Munro immediately complained to the umpire while motioning a throwing action.

Players from both teams got into a heated argument before the umpires interviewed and instructed players to resume the match.

Munro would depart for 45 in the next over with Ahmed taking the catch off a Michael Bracewell delivery.

But it was Munro who had the last laugh, with his side chasing down 169 to claim a seven-wicket win to stay unbeaten through five games and sit at the top of the table.

The incident wasn’t addressed post-match by the captains.

Last week, Munro claimed the record for the most half-centuries by a foreign player in the Pakistan Super League, with 13.

Munro hasn’t played for the Black Caps since February 2020, opting to play in domestic leagues around the world, which has included stints in Australia, England and the Caribbean.

He first played in Pakistan in 2018 and has played 44 games for Islamabad.

There are a host of New Zealanders playing in Pakistan, with Finn Allen and Kyle Jamieson at the Quetta Gladiators, Daryl Mitchell plays for the Lahore Qalandars, and Tim Seifert is at the Karachi Kings.

