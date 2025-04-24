Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Alicia Hoskin: Double Olympic gold medalist on the responsibility of success and healing her hometown - On The Up

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

2024 Double Olympic gold medallist Alicia Hoskin.

2024 Double Olympic gold medallist Alicia Hoskin.

What’s it like to win an Olympic gold medal? And how does it change your life? In the second of a three-part series, Michael Burgess talks to kayaking hero Alicia Hoskin on grand achievements and the responsibility that comes with them, dealing with fame, inspiring her beloved Gisborne and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics