Chris Wood celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace last year. Photo / Emma Wood Instagram.

All Whites captain Chris Wood and his wife Emma have announced the arrival of their first child.

In a post to Instagram, Emma Wood announced that Camille Lily Wood was born via an emergency c-section at 8.08pm on April 14 in England.

“She is everything we dreamed of and a thousand times more,” read the caption.

News of the pregnancy was first announced by Chris Wood after he scored the match winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on October 22.