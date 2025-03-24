But the All Whites got the job done. Defender Michael Boxall broke the deadlock just after the hour – with his first international goal – before Kosta Barbarouses extended the lead five minutes later.

A neat finish from Elijah Just made the game safe and New Zealand could celebrate qualification.

It’s been a long time – 5610 days in fact – since the All Whites beat Bahrain in Wellington to qualify last time, in November 2009.

The route may be different this time round, along with the expectation but it is no less important – a vital moment for the sport in this country.

The All Whites had to battle for the result – unable to break down the well organised visitors – but that somehow felt right for the occasion.

The first goal was always going to be crucial but took a long time to arrive. Before that, there were plenty of chances, without the polish. But their superior quality showed through by the end; the midfield improved as the game progressed and the substitutes, especially Francis de Vries, made a vital impact as the game opened up.

There was almost a Wood charge down from the kickoff, as the All Whites went on the hunt. But New Caledonia quickly settled into their shape – 5-4-1 without the ball – with a good defensive structure.

They were also physical, not holding back. After Sarpeet Singh was upended, the All Whites had their first free kick. The ball fell to Matt Garbett, whose shot was blocked before some other desperate clearances.

That set the tone for the half, as the visitors defended superbly, while the All Whites lacked precision and a bit of luck.

Callum McCowatt shot straight at the keeper in the 12th minute, then Boxall headed down and over the bar moments later before a Marko Stamenic header was cleared off the line, with another effort blocked under the crossbar in the same sequence.

Wood rose at the far post from another corner, only to see his header plucked out by Rocky Nyikeine.

Chances were coming but New Zealand was still a bit too static, mostly well covered by the massed defence. And the Island team looked dangerous on the break.

They got free at times in advanced areas– but couldn’t unleash – while the excellent Tyler Bindon came up with a critical tackle on the edge of the area to stop captain Cesar Zeoula in the 33rd minute. There were more chances but nothing too clear-cut.

Wood’s angled shot was stopped, while he had to stretch for another shot, with Garbett lurking at the far post. The New Zealand team were showing signs of frustration, though seemed to come out rejuvenated after the break, with Just (McCowatt) and de Vries introduced. That signalled a more direct approach, while Libby Cacace