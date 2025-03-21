The All Whites are one win away from reaching their third World Cup after slotting seven unanswered goals past Fiji on Friday night.
Chris Wood’s side were far too good for the island nation in the Oceania qualifying semifinal at Sky Stadium, with the skipper’s hat-trick of headers helping New Zealand into Monday night’s final at Eden Park.
New Caledonia will be the opposition with a spot at the 2026 World Cup on the line, having earned their chance by beating Tahiti 3-0 in the first semifinal earlier on Friday in Wellington.
But even if they seem set to provide a sterner test for the All Whites, it’s difficult to imagine the region’s heavyweights being denied a place in next year’s showpiece.
The expanded 48-team event allowed Oceania automatic entry and ensured this qualification route would be more straightforward, unlike the arduous journey to reach Spain in 1982 or the dramatic intercontinental playoff that provided a ticket to South Africa in 2010.
That will be forgotten, though, if New Zealand do seal passage to a tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Set to take away their most talented squad, spearheaded by one of the English Premier League’s top goalscorers, the focus then will be on progressing from the group stage for the first time.
With Wood in this type of form, it’s a realistic aim. The Nottingham Forest striker needed an hour to make it three goals in back-to-back games for the All Whites, before heading for the bench and then into the stands to sign autographs with the game ongoing.
Wood received a yellow card for his benevolence but was left smiling as his side eased into the final, an outcome already likely at kickoff and made certain in little more than half an hour.
In fact, once Wood nodded in Sarpreet Singh’s pinpoint cross in the seventh minute, any lingering doubts were essentially dispelled.
That assist was part of a particularly bright first half for Singh, finding ample space to showcase the playmaking abilities that saw him secure a move from Wellington to Bayern Munich before injuries disrupted both his club and international career.
Marko Stamenic – soon to be Wood’s teammate at Forest – was another who boasted too much class for an opposition team consisting of amateur players, setting up Singh for the second with a lovely bit of skill.
The midfield duo were among several All Whites who excelled in tight spaces to open up the Fijian defence, with the hosts’ passing exchanges and running off the ball creating regular opportunities.
Once an own goal from defender Scott Wara was followed by Phoenix fullback Tim Payne’s first strike for his country since 2013, New Zealand were able to shift down the gears and prepare for Monday night.
Coach Darren Bazeley resisted the urge to make early changes and was rewarded with two more clinical finishes from Wood, the 33-year-old taking his tally to 44 goals and boosting his all-time lead for the All Whites.
Missing talisman Roy Krishna through injury, an overmatched Fiji could manage only rare forays into the opposing half and failed to force a save from Max Crocombe, though the goalkeeper did watch Christopher Wasasala’s shot cannon off his post.
Moments later, Kosta Barbarouses added a seventh goal, while fellow substitute Ben Waine’s missed penalty was unlikely to cause much consternation ahead of Monday night.