But even if they seem set to provide a sterner test for the All Whites, it’s difficult to imagine the region’s heavyweights being denied a place in next year’s showpiece.

The expanded 48-team event allowed Oceania automatic entry and ensured this qualification route would be more straightforward, unlike the arduous journey to reach Spain in 1982 or the dramatic intercontinental playoff that provided a ticket to South Africa in 2010.

That will be forgotten, though, if New Zealand do seal passage to a tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Set to take away their most talented squad, spearheaded by one of the English Premier League’s top goalscorers, the focus then will be on progressing from the group stage for the first time.

With Wood in this type of form, it’s a realistic aim. The Nottingham Forest striker needed an hour to make it three goals in back-to-back games for the All Whites, before heading for the bench and then into the stands to sign autographs with the game ongoing.

Wood received a yellow card for his benevolence but was left smiling as his side eased into the final, an outcome already likely at kickoff and made certain in little more than half an hour.

In fact, once Wood nodded in Sarpreet Singh’s pinpoint cross in the seventh minute, any lingering doubts were essentially dispelled.

That assist was part of a particularly bright first half for Singh, finding ample space to showcase the playmaking abilities that saw him secure a move from Wellington to Bayern Munich before injuries disrupted both his club and international career.

Marko Stamenic – soon to be Wood’s teammate at Forest – was another who boasted too much class for an opposition team consisting of amateur players, setting up Singh for the second with a lovely bit of skill.

The midfield duo were among several All Whites who excelled in tight spaces to open up the Fijian defence, with the hosts’ passing exchanges and running off the ball creating regular opportunities.

Once an own goal from defender Scott Wara was followed by Phoenix fullback Tim Payne’s first strike for his country since 2013, New Zealand were able to shift down the gears and prepare for Monday night.

Chris Wood celebrates scoring against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Coach Darren Bazeley resisted the urge to make early changes and was rewarded with two more clinical finishes from Wood, the 33-year-old taking his tally to 44 goals and boosting his all-time lead for the All Whites.

Missing talisman Roy Krishna through injury, an overmatched Fiji could manage only rare forays into the opposing half and failed to force a save from Max Crocombe, though the goalkeeper did watch Christopher Wasasala’s shot cannon off his post.

Moments later, Kosta Barbarouses added a seventh goal, while fellow substitute Ben Waine’s missed penalty was unlikely to cause much consternation ahead of Monday night.

Even a shock loss would come with a second chance for the All Whites, with the runner-up in Oceania gaining entry into a playoff tournament to be held early next year.

But with Wood determined to reach his second World Cup, having made his bow as a 17-year-old in South Africa, New Zealand are likely 90 minutes away from a stage befitting his talents.

New Zealand 7 (Chris Wood 7′, 56′, 60′, Sarpreet Singh 17′, Scott Wara og 23′, Tim Payne 33′, Kosta Barbarouses 74′)

Fiji 0

Halftime: 4-0