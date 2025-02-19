46. (44) Jay Herdman (Cavalry FC, Canada).

45. (30) Matt Dibley-Dias (Fulham FC, England).

44. (New entry) Ronan Wynne (Atlanta United, US).

43. (31) Alex Greive (San Antonio FC, US).

42. (34) Joey Champness (Havadar, Iran).

41. (32) Jesse Randall (Auckland FC, New Zealand).

40. (38) Oskar van Hattum (Sligo Rovers, Ireland).

39. (41) Andre De Jong (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa).

38. (40) Callan Elliot (Auckland FC, New Zealand).

37. (New entry) Liam Gillion (Auckland FC, New Zealand).

36. (48) George Stanger (Ayr United, Scotland).

35. (47) Kees Sims (GAIS, Sweden).

34. (20) Marco Rojas (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand).

33. (26) Cam Howieson (Auckland FC, New Zealand).

32. (24) Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC, US).

31. (36) Niko Kirwan (Padova, Italy).

Niko Kirwan. Photo / Getty Images

30. (33) James McGarry (Athens Kallithea, Greece, on loan from Aberdeen, Scotland).

Part of a logjam to provide left fullback back-up for Libby Cacace, his recent loan move to the Greek Super League has seen him gain good minutes in a highly regarded competition.

29. (25) Logan Rogerson (Auckland FC, New Zealand).

Part of the last three national squads, used mainly as an impact player. Scored an eye-catching goal against Malaysia in October to keep his name in the conversation around attacking roles in the national side.

28. (35) Nik Tzanev (Northampton Town, England).

The Northampton number one is in a battle with Oli Sail for the third goalkeeping spot and doing all he can to push his case with solid performances in English football’s third tier.

27. (29) Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Earned a long-awaited All Whites debut in June’s Nations Cup and has locked down the left-back spot at club level. An overseas move at the end of this A-League season would help further his case.

26. (28) Max Mata (Auckland FC, on loan from Shrewsbury Town, England).

Scored three goals at the 2024 OFC Nations Cup but hasn’t featured in the white shirt since. Has recently earned a starting spot for Auckland FC and is beginning to score the goals that’ll see him strongly considered for a recall.

25. (21) Dalton Wilkins (Sonderjyske, Denmark).

Has appeared only sporadically for the All Whites and not since October 2023, but still appeals as a strong candidate in a New Zealand squad with his ability to play on both sides of the back four, or further forward.

24. (39) Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia).

Started both of the last two World Cup qualifiers at right-back in the absence of Tim Payne and is putting together another excellent A-League season as a regular starter for the double defending champions.

23. (23) Oli Sail (Perth Glory, Australia).

The undisputed number one at the back end of the last World Cup campaign and into mid-2023, but an inexplicable drop in form since his move from Wellington to Perth has him well behind our top two goalkeepers. Indisputable quality, but low on confidence and now battling with the likes of Tzanev and Sims to hold his position in the squad.

22. (19) Ben Waine (Mansfield Town, England, on loan from Plymouth Argyle, England).

Moved to England two years ago to take the next step in his football journey, but has struggled to nail down regular game time in the United Kingdom, having not played 90 minutes since leaving Wellington. Has scored seven goals in his last nine games for New Zealand though, and is the most obvious like-for-like back-up to Chris Wood.

Ben Waine in action against Egypt. Photosport

21. (22) Tommy Smith (Auckland FC, New Zealand).

Debuted for New Zealand in 2010 and in the decade-and-a-half since has provided a dependably cool head (and feet) in All Whites squads. No longer a guaranteed starter for his country, but has taken on an increasingly important leadership role with Auckland FC and provides a crucial sounding board inside the playing groups he’s part of.

20. (27) Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle, the Netherlands).

The sight of one of New Zealand’s best ever talents getting consistent recent game time is cause for cautious optimism after an utterly horrendous run of injuries. Would bring an undoubted touch of class back to the national side for whom he’s played just 19 times since his debut in 2014 and not at all since 2019.

19. (18) Finn Surman (Portland Timbers, US).

A magnificent 2023/24 A-League season saw the towering central defender earn a move to Portland, where he bided his time before debuting impressively late last season. About to embark on the new MLS campaign, during which regular minutes will continue to aid his development. Still just 21, and a big part of the All Whites’ future.

18. (37) Francis de Vries (Auckland FC, New Zealand).

The biggest mover on the list, due to a superb A-League season. Has contributed significantly to his side’s watertight defence, while providing outstanding delivery from wide areas into the opposition penalty area. Earned a recall to the national side in the last window after more than two years away and scored in the rout of Samoa. In a crowded field to back up Cacace, he currently has his nose in front.

17. (16) Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand).

Has forced his way back into the All Whites conversation by virtue of his output in the last 18 months, scoring 20 goals in his last 37 A-League games and recently becoming the first Kiwi to bring up a century of goals in the competition’s 20-year history. About to celebrate his 35th birthday, but still has more than enough gas in the tank to trouble opposition defences.

16. (14) Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand).

His recent absence from the Phoenix was the best demonstration of his value, with Wellington missing his composure in possession, doggedness without it and “do-as-I-do” leadership. A regular in New Zealand squads in the last year and likely to be so in the new few.

15. (13) Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg IF, Denmark).

After a short absence, returned to the national side for the most recent World Cup qualifiers, scoring against both Vanuatu and Samoa to provide a reminder of his class. A regular for his side in the Danish top flight and a constant in the national set-up in the last five years.

14. (8) Ben Old (St. Etienne, France).

An unfortunate knee injury has seen one of New Zealand’s most talented young players sidelined since October, but his rehab is on track with the France-based midfielder now back on the grass. He may not quite recover in time for March’s World Cup qualifiers, but is set to play a huge role for his country over the next decade.

13. (17) Tyler Bindon (Reading FC, England, on loan from Nottingham Forest, England).

The drums have been beating for some time about the UK-based centre-back, with his consistency and ability earning him a move to the Premier League last month. Impresses every observer with his poise, thirst for knowledge and leadership and is knocking on the door of a regular starting spot in Darren Bazeley’s best 11. A future New Zealand captain who could potentially play in the next four World Cups.

Tyler Bindon in action against Malaysia. Photo / Photosport

12. (15) Alex Paulsen (Auckland FC, New Zealand, on loan from AFC Bournemouth, England).

Bazeley has remained loyal to Max Crocombe between the sticks in the last 15 months, but at some point, the on-loan Auckland FC stopper will become an irresistible proposition. Has kept a league-high nine clean sheets this A-League season, contributing considerably to the Black Knights’ table-topping feats. Still only 22, he has all the attributes needed to become our best ever goalkeeper.

11. (12) Elijah Just (SKN St Polten, Austria, on loan from Horsens, Denmark).

No-one has played more often for New Zealand since 2019 than the temporarily Austrian-based attacker. His combination with Cacace down New Zealand’s left side is bearing constant fruit and he’s also started to add goalscoring to his CV, finding the net in each of the last four games for his country.

10. (9) Max Crocombe (Burton Albion, England).

As mentioned above, Crocombe is still the number one, number one for now, but faces an almighty challenge to retain top billing in the face of Paulsen’s inexorable rise. Crocombe, though, continues to impress for club and country and won’t give up the gloves without a fight. Incumbency is important to Bazeley, and Crocombe has consistently repaid the loyalty shown in him.

9. (10) Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, US).

Bindon and Surman are breathing down his neck for the right-sided centre-back spot, but the now 36-year-old continues to belie his advancing years to produce excellent performances for club and country. Still in tip-top physical shape, deceptively quick and with the experience to be able to read the game astutely. Throw in leadership qualities and the man they call Boxy will unquestionably be part of the plans for 2026.

8. (5) Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand).

When Bazeley writes down his first-choice 11, Payne is at right-back. In fact, the gap back to the next best (currently Roux) is the reason he’s so high on this list. Recently signed a three-year contract extension at the Phoenix and gives his coaches and team-mates the comfort of knowing they’ll get nothing less than 100% every time he steps across the white line.

7. (7) Sarpreet Singh (Uniao de Leiria, Portugal).

In most positions, there are several players who can do similar things, but no other current Kiwi can do what Singh does. His ability to unlock opposition defences with passes others wouldn’t even conceive, let alone attempt, makes him an integral part of the All Whites. Has bounced around at European club level, but has seemingly found a happy home in Portugal, which can only be good for the national side, too.

6. (6) Joe Bell (Viking, Norway).

If New Zealand play a back-four (which they usually do), Bell’s position at the base of the midfield is one of the most important on the park. His ability to break up would-be attacks, but then – as importantly – set his side in forward motion with a range of short and long passes make him integral to the All Whites. If he’s fit, he plays; it’s really as simple as that.

5. (4) Matt Garbett (NAC Breda, the Netherlands).

One of New Zealand’s best players is currently suffering from a lack of minutes. Reports out of the Netherlands have him on the outer with his club coach, who has apparently told him he can look for a new home. Finding one at a similar level is important for one of the most versatile players at Bazeley’s disposal. Still a lock in the starting 11 next month, regardless.

4. (11) Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC, New Zealand).

A move home has paid huge dividends for a player who has long been considered one with a very high potential ceiling. After time in Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal, Denmark, and most recently Ireland, he’s rejuvenated his career in Auckland, forming the foundation of his side’s watertight back four as well as being an attacking threat on set pieces. His ability to rake long, accurate, diagonal passes is simply another string to his ever-growing and impressive bow.

Auckland FC's Nando Pijnaker celebrates his goal against the Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

3. (2) Marko Stamenic (Olympiacos, Greece, on loan from Nottingham Forest, England).

Of all New Zealand’s players under the age of 23, Stamenic has the most potential. Having learned his trade at Wellington’s Ole Academy (the same footballing finishing school as Thomas, Garbett, Just, Pijnaker and McCowatt, among others), he’s continued his growth in Europe. While recent minutes haven’t been as plentiful as he’d have hoped, his rare ability to find space in crowded areas, hold the ball under pressure, play in a 360-degree radius and link all other members of his side are as invaluable as they are impressive.

2. (3) Libby Cacace (Empoli FC, Italy).

Earning a regular starting spot in a side playing in one of the top two leagues in the world is something most young Kiwis can only dream of, but in his fourth season in Serie A, Cacace has done just that. In recent times, he’s been used in a more advanced role at Empoli, which further strengthens his already long list of footballing qualities. One of only two absolutely automatic selections in the All Whites’ top side and a player who still has plenty of improvement to come. The mind boggles at what he might achieve.

1. (1) Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest, England).

There are very few adjectives left to describe the current form of New Zealand’s captain, so it’s perhaps best just to use numbers. The scorer of 18 Premier League goals this season, propelling Forest to the giddy heights of the top three in the Premier League, while taking his all-time tally to 87, the same number as Dennis Bergkamp, and more than Fernando Torres. When you add Wood’s unquestionable loyalty to New Zealand and his record 41 All Whites goals (including eight in the last four games), his value is beyond description. One day there’ll be someone else at the top of this list, but it won’t be for a while.



