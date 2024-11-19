Aside from the results, Bazeley said it had been a productive camp – on and off the pitch – enhancing the connection between the squad and with their fans here. Players now have four months at their various clubs to make their case, with so many difficult selection calls, especially at goalkeeper, centre back, in midfield and the wide attacking roles.

The coach had mixed feelings about Monday’s performance.

“It was challenging game but an easy game but a weird game,” said Bazeley.

The All Whites had more than 90% possession and spent most of the match camped in the attacking third, as Samoa had everyone behind the ball.

“Samoa made it difficult, not a lot of space to play through but we could have done a lot better in trying to unlock that,” said Bazeley. “We could have moved the ball a lot quicker and probably we have to adapt when teams play a certain way.”

But – as Bazeley admitted – it was unusual circumstances and they are unlikely to face such a scenario for a long, long time, as the world No 186 Samoa were in damage limitation mode from the kickoff, given the massive disparity in player ability and experience.

Aside from the result, Monday was a special occasion, particularly for the Samoan team, who defended with spirit and courage as they took on some of their heroes.

“I feel quite elated,” said coach Jess Ibrom. “We kept the All Whites at bay for long periods. A lot of these guys will go back to work [on Tuesday] and will be watching Chris Wood on the weekend play against Arsenal, it’s a lovely story.”

Ibrom employed a 5-4-1 formation from the start, with his plan to “keep it tight, create a fortress and squeeze the middle as much as possible”.

They held the All Whites until the 23rd minute, when Callum McCowatt opened the scoring, and goalkeeper Pele Fatu had an impressive match. So did Samoan captain and central defender Andrew Setefano, with the 37-year-old tasked with marshalling Wood.

“It was alright – old lad with the old lad,” laughed Setefano. “I was trying to make sure he doesn’t get the ball, mainly we were marking him closely. It’s always an honour.”

It was also a night to remember for All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic, whose mother is Samoan.

“It means a lot,” said Stamenic. “I grew up with a big family from my Mum’s side, a lot of Samoan culture. It all came back listening to [their] national anthem – it was a special moment and really happy to play them.”

The game hadn’t gone completely to plan – “It took some time to break them down, their keeper was having a worldie” – but the team had tried to keep their standards high, despite the ballooning scoreline.

Stamenic is excited about New Zealand’s trajectory, ahead of a potentially massive two years.

“We have got plenty more to learn,” said Stamenic. “We are all very curious and willing to learn from each other, we are on the right track to being a really competitive nation.”