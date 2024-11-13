“Everyone wants to talk about Woodsy right now,” said Bazeley. “He’s doing amazing. What he has done this season – player of the month, eight goals in 11 games, this is something that may not happen again, for a New Zealander to be playing at that level, in that form. It’s hard to comprehend here the magnitude of what he is doing.”

Despite the rarefied air that Wood is currently operating in, with talk of a contract extension at Forest to ward off interest from other clubs, he hasn’t changed much. He didn’t have any hesitation about flying back for matches against Tahiti and Malaysia last month and he will make the massive 38,000km round trip again for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Vanuatu in Hamilton on Friday (7.30pm) and Samoa in Auckland on Monday (7.30pm). Other Premier League Kiwis – like Ryan Nelsen and Winston Reid – struggled to balance the demands of club and country during their illustrious careers, but Wood is a rare beast, not willing to compromise on wearing the silver fern, despite the pressures of his club job.

“It’s amazing that he is such a good Kiwi lad and he is so passionate about playing for the All Whites,” said Bazeley. “He has travelled a long way, he has come back and he does at every opportunity.”

Wood has also retained the common touch.

“He’s very humble, very good with everyone,” said midfielder Garbett. “He will chat with everyone, even the new players coming in ... to have a guy like him, who is doing what he is doing is amazing for the team but also for the environment.”

Garbett, who is forging his own career in the Dutch top tier with NAC Breda, added that Wood’s deeds are inspirational and a great example.

“You are putting him up with the names of Haaland and the top goal scorers in Europe,” said Garbett. “It’s good for the squad and teammates to see that a player in the Premier League wants to come back and play for his country every time.”

Chris Wood celebrates his goal against Malaysia with Ben Old. Photo / Photosport

Wood arrived back in New Zealand on Tuesday lunchtime and completed his first full training session on Wednesday. Others came into camp even later, with two players arriving at 1am on Wednesday morning and another at 5am. It’s not ideal but nothing new, with the squad dispersed across the world.

Bazeley said some players could be held back but “everyone wants to play”, while they are also monitoring the fitness of Wellington Phoenix striker Kosta Barbarouses, who left the field with a knock during Saturday’s win over the Central Coast Mariners. “He has not been ruled out.”

The All Whites will be heavy favourites against Vanuatu, whose squad is almost entirely domestic-based, with captain Brian Kaltak (Central Coast Mariners) the only fulltime professional, while there are four others drawn from Australian regional leagues. But Bazeley said there is no chance of overconfidence or complacency.

“For every game, there are different challenges but we try to prepare for every game the same way,” said Bazeley. “The players don’t need too much reminding of the importance of the game. We are the favourites and we know that. That does bring different challenges but not [anything] that we are scared of.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.















