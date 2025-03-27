Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / All Whites

All Whites Fifa World Cup qualification: Jason Pine rates the players’ performances - Opinion

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

New Zealand players celebrate qualification for next year's World Cup. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

New Zealand players celebrate qualification for next year's World Cup. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Opinion

The All Whites have safely negotiated their passage to the 2026 football World Cup with victories over Fiji (7-0) and New Caledonia (3-0). Who was top of the class, who performed well and who could do better? Jason Pine hands out the grades.

Goalkeeper

Max Crocombe

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.