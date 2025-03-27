Defenders

Tim Payne (80 minutes in game 1, 90 minutes in game 2)

Had more goal involvements than any other player across the two matches, providing three assists against Fiji and brilliantly setting up Kosta Barbarouses against New Caledonia, while also breaking his own 12-year international goal drought in Wellington. New Zealand’s first choice right-back by some distance.

Grade: A

Tyler Bindon (90 minutes in both games)

At just 20 years old, New Zealand’s best player across the two games. No longer any question over his place in the starting 11; it’s now a matter of who will partner him in central defence. Assured and composed, and made some crucial interventions in Auckland to keep New Caledonia at bay during their infrequent attacks. Future NZ captain.

Grade: A+

Tyler Bindon celebrates after scoring in Wellington. Photo / Masanori Udagawa Photosport

Michael Boxall (90 minutes in both games)

Picked the best possible moment to score his first international goal, breaking the Eden Park deadlock and setting his team on the path to qualification. Didn’t put a foot wrong defensively.

Grade: A-

Libby Cacace (80 minutes, 86 minutes)

His Serie A pedigree was again on show with an insatiable work ethic and bottomless engine. Assumed the captaincy when Wood departed in both games.

Grade: B+

Francis de Vries (18 minutes, 45 minutes)

One of the great success stories of recent times. His entry at halftime in Auckland was key to New Zealand’s greater threat in the second half and he provided the delivery for Boxall’s opener, before playing a part in Eli Just’s third goal. Also delivered a precise cross for Kosta Barbarouses to score in Wellington.

Grade: A-

Storm Roux (10 minutes in game 1)

Replaced Payne for the final 10 minutes in Wellington with the result beyond doubt.

No grade

Midfielders

Joe Bell (90 minutes in both games)

A return to the Joe Bell we came to know and love early in his international career. The glue that holds this side together, mixing combativeness and commitment with vision and composure.

Grade: A

Marko Stamenic (90 minutes in both games)

Used in a deeper-lying role than he has been in previous matches, but adjusted well and showed trademark touches of class in the midfield exchanges.

Grade: B+

Sarpreet Singh (72 minutes, 70 minutes)

What a delight to see New Zealand’s most creative player back on the grass on home soil. Was particularly dangerous in Wellington, providing the cross for Chris Wood’s opening goal, then scoring himself and consistently finding space between the lines.