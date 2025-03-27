Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

World Cup success could transform New Zealand football’s future – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

All Whites speak to the media after their decisive win against New Caledonia at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald
Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Only two New Zealand men’s teams have previously qualified for the World Cup – in 1982 and 2010.
  • Auckland FC joined the current A-League season last year.
  • Football is one of the world’s biggest sports with an estimated 3.5 billion fans globally.

After decades on the sporting periphery, New Zealand football is finally having its moment in the sun.

On Monday night, a third Kiwi team qualified for the Fifa World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Yes, the path to the world’s most watched event in 2026 was easier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand