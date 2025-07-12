Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

New Zealander killed by shark in Australia was not wearing shark deterrent device he owned

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Steven Payne, originally from Wellington, was killed by a shark in Western Australia.

Steven Payne, originally from Wellington, was killed by a shark in Western Australia.

A New Zealander who was killed by a shark while surfing in Australia owned a shark deterrent device but decided not to use it on the day he was killed, a coroner has heard.

Steven Payne, 37, died after being attacked by a great white at Wharton Beach in Western Australia in March. His body has not been recovered.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland